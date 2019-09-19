Home

Michael Edward Krauss, a 56-year resident of Fairbanks, died Aug. 11 in Needham, Massachusetts. He was 84 years old. An internationally renowned scholar in linguistics, he devoted his career to documenting the 20 languages of Alaska's Native people. A memorial honoring Krauss' career will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, in the Davis Concert Hall at UAF, with potluck afterward in the Great Hall. A memorial for friends/family will be held at the University Community Presbyterian Church on Monday, Sept. 23, 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alaska Native Language Archive at UAF can be accepted at engage.alaska.edu/uaf (reference "in memory of Dr. Michael Krauss").
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 19, 2019
