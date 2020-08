Michael Anthony Gigliotti, age 60, of Fairbanks, husband of Nancy Ann Gigliotti, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, after a brief illness.Per Mike's request, services will be private. A full obituary will be announced at a later date. A celebration of life will be held in 2021 and will be announced closer to that date.Online condolences may be sent to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.