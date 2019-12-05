|
On Nov. 14, 2019, Michael passed away while doing what he loved: hunting black bear in Pennsylvania - but we'll get to that later.
Michael was born on Nov. 20, 1951, to Stanley and Helen Dubowski in Erie, Pennsylvania. He attended Erie Tech High School and then went to Edinboro University where he graduated with a degree in teaching.
Mike started his Alaskan adventure in 1974 at just 23 years old when he accepted a teaching and football coaching job at West Lathrop High School. He, like many others before him, packed all this belongings in a car and drove north. He fell in love with the people, the job, and the state.
During his teaching career he taught social studies and special education at West Valley High School, Taylor Junior High and Eielson Junior Senior High School. He coached football, track and field, volleyball and wrestling. Dubo's coaching style is known to live on as some of his students are coaches now themselves.
In 1975, Mike met the love of his life, Eileen (Giles) Dubowski, and married her in December 1976. Together they spent over 40 years hunting, fishing, camping and raising their two children in Salcha.
He loved his children deeply and always wanted what was best for them. He was proud watching them catch their first fish while ice fishing and again catching their first king salmon. He spent time with them to caribou and moose camp. He coached both kids in different sports and enjoyed watching them succeed. He couldn't be more proud of the adults they became.
One of his most recent joys came on Jan. 8, 2018, when his granddaughter was born. He loved spending time with her, feeding her, napping with her and watching her grow.
Another delight came last summer, when he walked his daughter down the aisle during her wedding at Harding Lake.
Now, back to that bear story. Before Mike's passing he had flown to Pennsylvania to attend his 50th high school reunion. His friends say he had a great time and even won several bottles of whiskey and shared it with the group. The next day Mike went to a poker tournament and won several hundred dollars.
Not slowing down, Mike joined his friends and cousin at camp. He decided to hunt for turkey with a crossbow, but when a black bear came in distance, Mike took the shot.
He got the bear but passed away shortly after.
While I'm sure Mike wouldn't have chosen the time, it was how he would have wanted to go. Surrounded by nature after bagging excellent game.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Stanley Dubowski; his brother, Peter Dubowski; and his nephew, David Dubowski. He leaves behind his mother, Helen Dubowski, of Erie; his wife, Eileen (Giles) Dubowski, of Salcha; his son, Joshua Dubowski, of Anchorage; his daughter Sarah (Dubowski) Hollister and son-in-law, Keenan Hollister, both of Fairbanks; his granddaughter, Skyah Marley Hollister, of Fairbanks; his childhood friend, Doug Norton; his brother, Stanley Dubowski and wife Audrey of Erie; his brother, Jim Dubowski and wife Linda, of Erie; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in The Antler Room at the Elks Lodge, Pioneer Road, Fairbanks. Please bring a dish to share and a story to tell.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 5, 2019