Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
501 N. Guadalupe St.
Santa Fe, AK
View Map
Michael John Rogers


1947 - 2019
Michael John Rogers Obituary
Mike passed away on Oct. 3, 2019, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was born May 23, 1947, in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, to Clayton "Jack" and Dorothy Rogers.
His parents preceded him in death.
Mike began his education in Hamilton, Colorado, in a two-room school. In 1957, his parents moved the family to Alaska. He graduated in 1965 from Lathrop High School in Fairbanks. In July 1966, Mike entered the U.S. Air Force. During his time in the Air Force, he received the Meritorious Service Medal, the Combat Readiness AF Commendation Medal with three bronze oak-leaf clusters, the National Defense Service Medal Air Force Overseas Ribbon-Short with one bronze oak-leaf cluster, NCO Professional Military Education Graduation Ribbon with one bronze oak-leaf cluster, the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon and the AF Training Ribbon. Mike retired from the Air Force in May 1988.
Mike went to work for Lockheed Martin Corporation in May 1989 as a senior systems engineer. He retired from Lockheed Martin on Oct. 1, 2007.
Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna; children, Tammy Lee Drews, Michael Curt Rogers (Andi) and Christopher Michael Rogers (Anne); grandchildren, Jessica Rogers, Ashley Rogers, Samantha Drews, Zachary Rogers and Athena Rogers. Also survived by his two sisters, Sherry Lippard and Debbie Wilbur (Scott); his aunts, Ann Koch and Bobbie Crouch; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service and burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019, at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N. Guadalupe St. Santa Fe, NM 87501.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 Montana Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88005 or Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, Beaverton, OR 97008-7105.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
To send flowers to the family of Michael J. Rogers, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 11, 2019
