Michael John Stoltz II, of Salcha, passed away June 6, 2019, in Houston, Texas, He was born March 23, 1984, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Fairbanks.
Michael had a witty and charismatic personality that drew people to him. He was dearly loved and will be missed by everyone who new him.
He is survived by his best friend and his whole family, grandmothers, grandfather, father, stepmother, mother, stepfather, sisters, brothers, many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. His wonderful spirit and life will be celebrated Aug. 10, 2019, at the Salcha Seniors Center in Salcha.
Published in Daily News-Miner on June 30, 2019