1947 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Michael Lee DeLorme was born Feb. 4, 1947, to George Lee and Anne Rose (Renda) DeLorme in Gloversville, New York. After moves to Barrington, New Jersey, then Scotia, New York, where Mike served as altar boy, the family settled in Rochester, New York, where he graduated from Churchville-Chili High School in 1966 and subsequently earned a degree in liberal arts from Monroe Community College. Mike developed a strong interest in his Catholic faith during high school and college years, working at a religious bookstore and serving as eucharistic minister nine years at St. Thomas Moore Parish in Rochester. He made frequent visits and retreats to the Trappist Abbey of the Genesee at Pifford, New York, and gained strength from time spent there.

Having obtained his private airplane license and inspired by writings of a Haines, Alaska, nurse titled, "In Alaska You Can Do Whatever You Want To," coupled with his dream of serving the Catholic Diocese of Fairbanks as a "bush pilot eucharistic minister," he loaded his Camaro and headed north to Alaska, arriving in Fairbanks in October 1997. Upon meeting with then-Bishop Kaniecki, SJ, and finding that his flying time did not qualify him to fly for the diocese, he found employment with Laidlow Transit and at Chena Hot Springs Resort for many years.

Mike was a contemplative, prayerful consummate Catholic and an active member of Immaculate Conception Church, where he served as lector and Sunday rosary leader. He was a member of the Legion of Mary, Bishop Kaniecki Council 13566 of the Knights of Columbus, as well as a volunteer at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. He worked at the ICC Soup Kitchen, serving both nourishment for the body and fellowship for their souls, and was a member of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Voices of Hope prayer group. He was a daily Mass attender, preferring the solemness of the older Latin Mass Rites and was very much abreast of current church leaders, theologians and cardinals. A talented and articulate writer, and reader of his numerous Catholic books, Mike's submissions were frequently printed in the editorial section of newspapers. In letters to his siblings, he frequently ended with the entreaty to "pray for the church."

In his private life, although he would not have wanted anyone to know of it, he was a "prayer warrior" three hours a day for years, backed by complete fasts three days per week. Yet, Mike was humble, one who would "forget all the good things he did."

Mike's battle with stage 4 cancer ended April 12, 2019, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he had been admitted the day before.

His mother transitioned to eternal life at 60, followed by his father, at 73, in 1995. The oldest of seven siblings, Mike is survived by sisters Barbara, Diane, Susan, Karen and Lesa, and brother John.

A Memorial Mass for Mike will be said at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Immaculate Conception Church, with a reception in Murphy Hall afterward. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 21, 2019