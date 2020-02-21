Home

Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
Michael McFadden Obituary
Michael McFadden, the youngest of five children, was born on March 19, 1949, here in Fairbanks, at the old Saint Joseph's Hospital. He came into this world weighing 13.5 pounds, the largest baby born at that hospital. He lived all his life here in Fairbanks, graduating from Lathrop High School in 1969. He liked working with electronics in his younger days, but due to arthritis he had to give that up, so he worked at the Boatel and Gold Rush Saloon.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents Natalie and Patrick McFadden Sr.; brothers, Patrick Jr. and James; sisters, Kathleen McFadden and Mary Ellen Davis; and his nephew, Max Davis. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Shelley, of Fairbanks; and nephews, Brian and Philip Davis, of Palmer. Per Michael's request, there will be no services. 
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 21, 2020
