Michael Ray Wicken took his last great adventure Aug. 27, 2019, joining God in his kingdom. He loved the outdoors hunting and fishing. He was a devoted Vikings fan and rarely missed a game.
Michael was born Sept. 25, 1956, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Theodore and Mary Wicken. He did many things in his lifetime. He was a butcher, truck driver, heavy equipment operator, painter, asbestos removal and contractor. Michael was known for his sense of adventure and imagination. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his son, Daniel; daughter, Brandie; daughter-in-law, Dawn; brothers, Ted, Jim and John; sisters-in-law, Sally and Janey; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Aaron and Grant; nephews, Logan, Cody, Cory, Travis and James; nieces, Trisha, Carla, Tiffany, Jessica, Melanie, Chelsea and Kayla; and numerous other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the JP Jones Center, 2400 Rickert St., Fairbanks, AK 99701
Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 12, 2019