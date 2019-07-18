Michael S. LaFon, 54, passed away June 28, 2019, leaving behind two children, Megan and Derek, two grandchildren, Liam and Maddox, and his brother, Mark LaFon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Carol LaFon.

Mike, or "Buddy" to his grandchildren, was a kind soul who would give you the shirt off his back without a second thought. If there was an absolutely unnecessary way to overengineer something with LED gadgets, or an audio book series that had his grandkid's name in it, he'd do it, he'd buy it and he'd listen to it. Mike was absolutely devoted to his family and friends, and will forever be missed by all.

A service for Mike will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at The Chapel of Chimes, and followed by a reception at 3 p.m. at The Mushers Hall. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 18, 2019