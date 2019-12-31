|
Michael Wayne Rocha of Greenwood, Arkansas, passed away on Dec. 25. He was born in Fairbanks on Dec. 4, 1984. Michael was a 2003 graduate of North Pole High School. After apprenticeship school he worked for electrical contractors as an electrician, warehouse manager and sales representative. He lived in Alaska most of his life, but relocated to Arkansas this year.
Michael grew up full of life, loving the great outdoors of Alaska. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding snowmachines and four wheelers, bonfires with his friends, playing and watching hockey. He was very excited when the Blues won the Stanley Cup this year. He was fun-loving, generous, always willing to lend a hand and loved making people laugh. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his mother, Vickie Croll; stepfather, Jeffrey Croll; of Fairbanks; his paternal grandmother, Lavina Crockett (Linnie) of Hackett, Arkansas; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Rocha; paternal grandfather, Wayne Rocha; maternal grandparents, James and Fredlene Copeland.
A celebration of life will be held this summer in Alaska.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 31, 2019