|
|
Michael William Inga, age 64, passed away on Dec. 26, 2019, at Alaska Native Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 25, 1955, in Kodiak Island. A Drum Keeper of the Seven Buffalo Drummers, Mitch was a family man that cared deeply for family and friends alike. From fishing trips in the Peninsula, to drumming at Powwows from Fairbanks to Seward, Mitch was a well-known kind man.
Mitch is survived by his beloved wife Charity Lestenkof of Anchorage; children, Carl Inga of Anchorage, Leslie Inga of Willow, Lucinda Totemoff of Valdez and Kyle Lestenkof also of Valdez; brother, Robert Inga of Anchorage; and nieces Julia Horvatin of Wasilla, and Amelia Simeonoff of Anchorage.
Services for Mitch took place on Dec. 31, 2019, at St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Cathedral. Family and friends gathered for an 11 a.m. viewing, continued by the funeral ceremony at 12 p.m. Burial followed at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery.
"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." - Maya Angelou.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 3, 2020