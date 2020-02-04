|
|
Michelle Antoinette Brockman was born on May 19, 1988, in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Gary Don and Bobbie Suzett (Bensch) Brockman. Michelle passed away on Jan. 6, 2020, at the age of 31.
Michelle was raised in Seiling and Chester, Oklahoma. She lived in Alaska for 13 years and lived a short time in Oregon and Idaho before moving to Geary, Oklahoma. Michelle owned and operated her Cannabis Garden.
Survivors include her fiance, Christian Evans, of Calumet, Oklahoma; her children, Tyler Jacob Grim, of Geary, Oklahoma, and Oregon; Jasmine Tyr Grim, of Geary, Oklahoma/Oregon; and Zechariah Aaron Rae Brockman, of Geary, Oklahoma; her parents, Bobbie and Mike Wills, of Geary, Oklahoma; and Gary Brockman, of Little Elm, Texas; her grandparents, Faye Bensch Hansen and husband C.J., Marilyn Link, Jerry Brockman, of Fort Supply, Oklahoma; and Leon Wills and wife Jane, of Edmond, Oklahoma; her brothers, Michael Antony Brockman and wife Darcy, of Idaho; and Mathew Aaron Brockman, of Homer; her aunts and uncles, Vandah Bensch, Martin Bensch, Leroy Sage, Ronnie Sage, Connie Bates, Scott Turner, Starlet Turner, and Kristina Marsey and husband Lumber; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Wilford Bensch; her aunt and uncle, Steven and Trilla Bensch; and her grandparents, Ruth Anne Metheny and Carlo Franklin Turner.
A celebration of life will be held at the Circle M Ranch on April 20, 2020, Geary, Oklahoma. Burial: Circle M Ranch, Geary, Oklahoma. Services entrusted to Turner Funeral Home of Hinton, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected] or turnerfh.net or you can find us on facebook.com (Turner Funeral Homes).
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 4, 2020