|
|
Michelle Marie Coletta (Burchfield) passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 33, after nearly a four-year journey with breast cancer. Michelle was born Sept. 29, 1986, in Fairbanks, Alaska. She spent her childhood and early adult years in Fairbanks where she attended Weller Elementary School and Monroe Catholic High School. She relocated to Anchorage in 2010 and a few years later to Wasilla, where she led a successful career as a commercial insurance agent, and accomplished her dream of purchasing her first home. Michelle was the mother of four children, whom she loved and cherished above all else. Michelle was a bright, caring and creative person with an incredible sense of humor that often left people laughing until they cried. She had a strong love of nature and spent much of her free time tending to her beloved plants and making plans for her garden. Michelle's infectious positivity gained her many friends throughout her life. She was a light to all who knew her. Above all else, Michelle was a tenacious survivor at her core. She never gave up, regardless of what life threw at her. Failure was not in her vocabulary. She gave 100% in everything she did, and to the people she loved, to the very end. Michelle will be forever cherished and missed by her family, her significant other, and all those who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Anna Coletta, and her paternal grandparents, Howard and Gay Nell Sears. She is survived by her children, Keegan Kennedy, Dubber Kennedy, Brice Kennedy and Jacie Kennedy; her mother and stepfather, Loriann and Jay Quakenbush; her father and stepmother, Gregory and Connie Sears; her siblings, Anna Burchfield, Amber (Travis) Golay, Megan Sears and Isak (Beth) Quakenbush; her uncles Frank (Beth), Richard and Jeff Coletta; cousins Amy Tallerico, Frank (Terri) Coletta and Mike Coletta. Other surviving family members include Stan (Arla) Burchfield, Amanda Burchfield, John (Dominque) Burchfield and Melissa (Keith) Witter. She is also survived by her best friend and significant other of four years, Nicholas Wisner.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all those who loved, supported and provided care to Michelle through her long cancer journey. Each prayer, act of kindness, and show of financial and emotional support is remembered and appreciated. Michelle's life can be best summed up by her love - of her faith, her family, her friends and even the homeless person on the corner she couldn't pass by. In lieu of flowers, random acts of kindness in remembrance of Michelle are encouraged.
A celebration of life party will be held later in the year when circumstances permit.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 19, 2020