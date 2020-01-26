|
|
Michiel Crosman, age 44, died in Seattle on Jan. 13, 2020.
Michiel was born in Fairbanks to Carl and Lindy. He was raised by Carl and Burma, and will be missed by his brothers, Jeff, Doug and Anthony, and his many cousins, as well as his Aunt Carol, Auntie Billie, Aunt Patti, Aunt Terri and Uncle Bill.
Michiel left Fairbanks and lived in Tucson, Arizona, in his early 20s. After graduating from the University of Washington, he attended graduate school in Texas and went on to a career in which he excelled. Seattle became his home, and his many friends there became like family.
He was the world's greatest hugger, and it would be impossible to ever think of Michiel and not see his smiling face and hear his hearty laughter that filled any room he occupied.
He has gone to be with God, and he will be very missed by those he left behind.
A memorial will be held at 3 p.m., May 23, 2020, at Billie's Backpackers Hostel, 2895 Mack Blvd., Fairbanks.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 26, 2020