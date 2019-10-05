|
|
Mickey Andrew Roberts was born Nov. 20, 1977, in Fairbanks. His mother says he was born quickly, ready to see the world. This zest for life stayed with Mickey until his last days.
Mickey was raised by his grandmother, Lily Herbert, and Auntie Stephanie Herbert in Chalkyitsik on the Black River. During this time, he lived a traditional Athabascan lifestyle, chopping wood, carrying water, hunting and fishing, caring for his grandmother, singing and Indian dancing, and attending school. It was during these years that Mickey developed his great love for the land. At one point, a young Mickey was stranded out in the woods and burned his schoolbooks to keep warm. His heart was always with the land of his people. When Mickey was 5, he met a little girl named Joyce for the first time, and so their journey together began.
Mickey and Joyce fell in love in the twilight of childhood, and were engaged to be married by the last summer of their teen years. They welcomed their firstborn daughter in 1999. Mickey cried tears of joy in his first moments as a father, and truly came into his own. On July 6, 2000, Mickey and Joyce were married in front of their friends and loved ones in Eagle, Alaska, with their firstborn daughter, Artesia, at their side. When Joyce went into labor with their second child in January 2001, Mickey took a long detour driving to the hospital, and they nearly welcomed their son Tyrese in the elevator. Mickey spent these early years as a father working on the North Slope and, in summer 2005, moved his young family to Eagle, where his children could enjoy the same traditional upbringing he so cherished. The following year, Lily joined the family living happily beside the Yukon River. Eventually, they were joined by their baby Chase.
Mickey and Joyce were deeply in love, and found their greatest joy in the other. They were constant companions in a world of their own, and it is difficult to imagine one without the other.
While in Eagle, Mickey worked tirelessly for the village he considered home. He rebuilt much of the village after a catastrophic flood, spent years on the school board and was always the first to volunteer. In 2012, Mickey returned to work with Doyon Drilling to move his growing children to Fairbanks, where they could pursue educational opportunities. Mickey loved his role as provider.
Mickey enjoyed road trips and was always ready to leave on the next adventure on a whim. On what would prove to be his last road trip, Mickey and Joyce drove the beautiful miles from their home in Fairbanks to their second home in Eagle. Many consider those miles to be harrowing, but, true to his style, Mickey enjoyed the journey, bumps and all. It was there in Eagle that Mickey took his last breaths in the arms of his soul mate and wife, Joyce, on Sept. 28, 2019.
Mickey is survived by his wife, Joyce Roberts, and their children Artesia, Tyrese, Lily and Chase. He is also survived by his parents, Virginia Herbert and Melvin Roberts; brother, Stanley (Marla) Roberts; sister, Cor'en Conti; mother-in-law, Angela Harper; brothers-in-law, Ron Harper and Edward (Fanny) Harper; and many nieces and nephews, including Teeah, Tyler, Abbigail, Kimberly and Camille. Mickey was blessed with the love of many more than can be named here, and had many aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly. He will be especially missed by his beloved dog, Sassy. Waiting to welcome Mickey in heaven are his grandmothers, Lily Herbert and Agnes Peter; Grandpa Charlie Peter; aunt, Mildred Peter; uncles, Gordon Roberts and James Herbert; and a beautiful chorus of ancestors and loved ones who have made their way before him.
Everyone agrees it would be possible to write a book about Mickey, but we only have space for these few words. He loved and was loved, and will be so missed.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 5, 2019