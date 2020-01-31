|
Milnor Gilbert (Bub) Larson, 77, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. He was doing what he loved; getting parts for one of his many projects.
He was born in Seattle on July 22, 1942. He got his nickname "Bub" from his sister, Nelda, when his mother, Eva Larson, brought him home to Fairbanks. When she was told this was her baby brother, she couldn't say "brother," so called him "my baby Bubby." It stuck. All through grade school he was called Bubby. As he got older, it became "Bub." He'd been named for one of his dad's professors up at the School of Mines (UAF), where his dad studied mining after his arrival in Alaska in 1939.
Growing up in Fairbanks, he lived on Church St. with his parents, Roy A.A. and Eva Caley Larson, and his sister, Nelda. Around age 11, he took an interest in dogs and had seven dogs tied in the back yard. He and his sister ran in the junior dog races and became great friends with Jeff Studdart.
A few years later, his interest shifted to cars and trucks. Frank Cody, a friend of the family, taught him mechanics. They took apart an old '49 or early '50s Chevy pick-up called the "Yellow Peril," and put it back together. That was the beginning of his love of all moving vehicles.
He met and married the love of his life, Marion (MaryAnn) Engebretson in 1966. They raised two daughters, Rhonda and Shelly.
He joined the Army National Guard in 1964 and was honorably discharged in 1970.
Bub had his own trucking business back in the '60s through the '80s, called MG Larson Trucking. He owned several semi-trucks over the years; a redesigned Jimmy, a Freightliner, a Mack and his last one, a new Peterbilt. Bub mined one summer. He hauled loads of equipment and supplies into the different mining camps from Manley and Livengood to Wiseman, as well as loads of gravel for the Dalton Hwy. Trucking became locksmithing when the locksmith shop was reestablished on the corner of Airport Way and Noble Street.
Bub was the owner of Larson's Locksmith. He and his family took the Locksmith part of Larson's, Inc. (Jewelers and Locksmiths) when it was sold in 1989, and it continues with his family: daughters, Rhonda Morgan and Rochelle (Shelly) Larson, and grandsons, Johnny, Jeremy and Jesse Morgan.
For the past 13 years, after Marion (MaryAnn) passed away, Bub was an avid collector of old Farmall Tractors. He had 7 of them, as well as one Model A Ford. He was in Tractor Pulls at the Deltana Fair in Delta and the Tanana Valley Fair here and often drove or rode in the Golden Days Parade in Fairbanks. He was an active member of the Vernon Nash Antique Car Club, Alaskan A's, Fairbanks Vintage Power Club, Pioneers of Alaska, Moose Lodge and the American Legion.
He had a quiet strength, quiet voice, a great laugh, a great sense of humor and he laughed easily. Bub loved driving and road trips with his daughter Shelly and being in his van with his dog, Georgia. He was kind, wise and always willing to help someone or have an answer to a problem. He was a great brother, father, uncle and grandfather. He is so missed.
He was predeceased by his parents, Roy A.A. and Eva C Larson; his wife, Marion; nephew, Ray A. McLeod III; brothers-in-law, Benny and Richard Engebretson.
He is survived by his daughters, Rhonda (John) Morgan and Rochelle "Shelly" Larson; grandsons, Johnny (Lori), Jeremy (Kara) and Jesse (Hannah) Morgan; granddaughter, Maria Gendron and ten great-grandchildren; sister, Nelda (Tom) Nixon; niece, Roxanne McLeod Moore, great-nephew, Cameron McLeod, and great-niece, Katie (John) Harrop; niece, Tracy McLeod and her children, Brier McLeod and Sean (Karissa) McDermott; cousins, Marlene Connelly, Carolyn (Rich) Sarver, Rolfe Johnson, Burt (Peggy) Caley, Chuck (Sally) Caley, Ken (Kathy) Caley, Doug Caley and Karen Beasley, of Washington state, and Ann Pierson, of Florida; plus nieces and nephews in Minnesota and South Dakota. He leaves many, many good friends and an empty chair at his daily breakfast table with his morning coffee buddies.
A Memorial Service is planned for 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Fairbanks Lutheran Church, 1012 Cowles St., Fairbanks. A reception in the Church will follow after the service.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 31, 2020