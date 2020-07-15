Milton Douglas Behr reached the end of his colorful and adventurous trail April 10, 2020, at the age of 72. He left us suddenly, quite unexpectedly, and way to soon, from cardiac arrest. He was born in Gooding, Idaho on Friday the 13th, 1948, to Maxwell E. Behr and Alice C. Crane. He was proud to be a "Friday the 13th baby," and 13 was always his lucky number. He and his four sisters grew up in the small farming community of Richfield, Idaho, where his high school graduating class was a total of just 19. Growing up on the farm he and his sisters learned the value of hard work, family and community. His mother was a first grade school teacher and his father, in addition to the farm, owned a gas station. He was proficient in almost all sports being from a small community but his favorite was basketball. Growing up on the farm he also learned to ride horses at a very early age and he and his sisters all participated in the local rodeos each summer roping and barrel racing. The year after graduating from high school he spent the summer working as a dude wrangler in Sun Valley, Idaho. He attended the College of Southern Idaho and later the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He was a lifelong learner taking classes throughout his life, always interested in learning something new or expanding on something he already knew.

He joined the Air National Guard in 1968, and that began his love of flying. He often got to fly on helicopters in the Guard, and later while living in Phoenix learned to fly and got his private pilot's license. When his stint with the Guard was over in 1972, he decided to visit his cousins in Alaska. Little did he know at the time, Alaska would be his home for the rest of his life. In 1974 he and an old college roommate decided to take a trip to Europe and the two traveled all over Europe with a Eurail pass, staying mostly in hostels wherever they went. After his European travels, he came back to Alaska and never left. He fell in love with Alaska and met and fell in love with his wife, Lisa, about the same time, and they were married in 1977. He and Lisa spent over 45 years together, building a home together, raising a family, working together in business, mining, traveling hunting, fishing, snowmachining, camping and spending time at the cabin he and the whole family built together in Manley Hot Springs.

During his early college years he worked summers in the construction industry and he joined the Operating Engineers in Idaho. Most of his working life was in construction and mining. He worked as a heavy equipment operator, mechanic and foreman, operating all types of equipment and truly was a master operator. He worked in Fairbanks, all over Prudhoe Bay on the North Slope, Coldfoot, Atigun Pass and Delta helping build the Alaska pipeline. He ran rolligons out to the ice islands in the winter. He was the foreman in charge of building the Steese Bypass project from the entrance of Fort Wainwright to Birch Hill. He owned and operated his own business, Behr Alaska Trucking and Excavating, for 12 years, building roads, driveways, putting in septic systems, excavating and doing foundation work in the Fairbanks/Ester area. After his children were born, he made the decision to no longer work out of town so he could spend more time with them. He took a job at the city power plant, and about a year later he had the opportunity to take the dispatcher job at Local 302. After that he moved up to business agent and then became the district representative for Local 302, running the local office in Fairbanks for 11 years fighting for fair wages, fair contracts and safety. He negotiated many contracts during his time at Local 302 and always fought for work site safety for his members. He was proud to have been a 50-year member of Local 302 Operating Engineers and for the work he did there. He retired from the Union in 2001 but never stopped working. After retiring, he did consultant work setting up construction trades programs in the high schools, bush villages and the University of Alaska rural campuses helping many young people get a start in the construction industry with good paying jobs. In addition, he also spent several years as the general manager for Interior Girls Softball Association where he was very involved in getting construction going for the South Davis Park softball fields. In the early 1980s he was instrumental in helping to get the Ester Community Park built. During the 1990s he served as co-chair of a volunteer group that helped build the Little League ball fields and parking lot across the street from Pioneer Park and the Carlson Center and the ballfields out in North Pole in cooperation with the Operating Engineers Training Trust. He always felt the cooperation between the union and the community was a great win/win for all. During this time he was often also helping his father-in-law mine his claims in Ester until his death in 2015,

Milt served as the vice chair and then the chairman of the United Way of the Tanana Valley, giving much of his time to raise money for many local nonprofits. He was a member of the FNSB Economic Development Council and served on the Governor's Safety Council, Executive Council for Boy Scouts, Tanana Valley State Forest Citizens' Advisory Committee and the FNSB Land Management Advisory Commission, to name a few. Milt was a lifetime member of the Alaska Trappers Association, a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, UAF Alumni, Tanana Yukon Historical Society, Pioneers of Alaska Igloo No. 8 and the Alaska Miners Association.

Milt had traveled most of the state of Alaska over the years and enjoyed Alaska history and particularly the history of mining. He was very active in the Alaska Miners Association, particularly the small miners group. He was an active small miner himself for many years and had mined in the Alaska Range, Eureka and Ester.

His greatest love, though, was his family, and he was extremely proud of his two children, Shawn and Macey, and what they have accomplished. His seven grandchildren could light up his day like nothing else, and he would do just about anything to get a chance to spend time with each of them every day, and his loss will be greatest for them. The light in the world was most certainly momentarily dimmed with his passing, and his unique sense of humor and outlook on life, his smile and his being will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Milt was predeceased by his father, Maxwell E. Behr; his mother, Alice C. Behr; his mother-in-law, Winifred L. Wigger; father-in-law, Walter P. Wigger; sister-in law, Katherine A. Wigger; and brothers-in-law, Barton J. Wigger, Michael P. Wigger and Jeffrey Mabie.

Milt is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lisa J. Behr; his son, Shawn M. (Nicole) Behr of the Nowitna River; daughter, Macey A. (Michael V.) Messina of Fairbanks; his grandchildren, Gideon, Elias, Asa, Alice and Oren Behr of the Nowitna River; Lucia and Mila Messina of Fairbanks; his sisters, Maxine Monaghan of San Francisco, California, Elaine Behr of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Deanna and Rosalie Behr of Gooding, Idaho; sister-in-law, Patricia E. Mabie and family of Fairbanks; sister-in-law, Patricia Mata-Celis of Fairbanks; nephew, Chance W. Wigger of Fairbanks; and, lastly, his Alaska cousins who brought him to Alaska to begin with - Philip, Craig and Stanley Loudon, Melinda Osborne, Debbie Morgan and Abigail Corrigan. He is also survived by numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews scattered around the country.

A celebration of life is not planned at this time due to COVID-19 circumstances. In memory of Milt's life, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Golden Heart Community Foundation at P.O. Box 73183, Fairbanks, Alaska 99707 or to the Ester Community Park at P.O. Box 14, Ester, Alaska 99725.

