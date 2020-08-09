April 3, 1958 – March 31, 2020
The family would like to say thank you for your patience in hosting an opportunity to honor Milton with food, stories and laughs. We will be celebrating this life well lived on Aug. 13, 2020, at 3340 Industrial Ave., Fairbanks, Alaska. Social distancing will be available.
Food at 5 p.m., memories and stories at 5:30 p.m., and Tribute Trucker Parade at 6:30 p.m. to Hilltop Truck Stop for pie. In preparation for the celebration, we would love for you to share your Milton stories with us. All stories welcome … the kind, the crazy, the outrageous. Please email them and any photos you want to share to miltonmc.stories@gmail.com
.