It is with great sadness that the family of Milton "Milt" Roy announces his death after his involvement in a motorcycle accident on July 19, 2020.

Milton is survived by his son, Joseph; daughter, Ruby Mazion; son-in-law, Ambrose Mazion; granddaughter, Alicia Mazion; grandsons, Ambrose Jr., Marcellus, and Xander; sisters, Tina Dupuis and Wanda Michaud; sister-in-law, Carole Montreuil; and brother-in-law, Norman Michaud. He is predeceased by his father, Conrad Roy, mother, Mildred Roy, and brother, Nolan Roy.

Milton was born in Fort Kent, Maine, on Jan. 3, 1948. After graduating from Herman College in 1968, he enlisted in the Army and was eventually stationed in Korea where he met his wife, Song Pak. Milton then found his way to Alaska after he was stationed at Fort Wainwright in 1978. He was honorably discharged in 1982, and his love of Alaska kept him in the cities of Fairbanks and Barrow for the remaining 38 years of his life.

Milton was an active member of the veteran's community as he was a member of both Post 11 and 57 of the American Legion as well as the VFW (Veteran's of Foreign Wars). He was often found riding his motorcycle during the Fairbanks summers and owned more motorcycles than he knew what to do with. Milton never met a person or dog he didn't like and treated everyone he met like they were family. His generosity knew no bounds as he quite often gave his time, energy and money to causes and people that needed help. Whether it be organizing annual Thanksgiving food drives for the American Legion and VFW or helping seniors with small household repairs, he was always willing and ready to help. He was truly a jack-of-all-trades as he was a licensed general contractor, auto mechanic, plumber, window installer and appliance repairman. You name it, Milton could fix it. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all those who knew him.

A private funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Chapel of Chimes on Illinois Street. Father Ross Tozzi of Sacred Heart Church will officiate. The service will be broadcast online as well. Please contact Joseph Roy at 206-890-4406 for viewing information.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that donations be made to the American Legion, Post 11, 129 First Ave., Fairbanks, AK, 99701, in Milton's honor.

