Miriam Elizabeth McShan Paquin a resident of Fairbanks, Alaska, passed away in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, on May 15, 2020, at the age of 74 from complications of cancer. She was born on May 8, 1946, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and is predeceased by her husband, Laurence M. (Larry) Paquin, and her parents, Ursula Mumme McShan and Clyde Griffin McShan. She is survived by her siblings, Clyde G. McShan, II (Deborah), Michael M. McShan (Karen), Kathleen McShan, and Rosemary McShan; her sister-in-law Marian Paquin Crawford; and a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was affectionately referred to as Miribeth and Bebe by her family. Miriam graduated from Riverdale High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry at Southeastern Louisiana University where she graduated as valedictorian.

Though she enjoyed growing up in New Orleans, she was an adventurous individual brimming with courage and independence. As a young graduate, she packed her Datsun and drove solo across the U.S. to Oregon where she became politically active in the Civil Rights movement. She attended Oregon State University where she continued graduate studies in chemistry and also obtained an elementary teaching certificate. She fell in love with the mountains, which had a profound impact on her life. It was at Oregon State University where Miriam met her husband, Larry, who swept her off her feet. He was a quirky jokester, a fun and wild creative who wrote stories and played music. Miriam and Larry were soulmates, they shared a calling to teach, a love of folk music, and a passion for the outdoors.

Their adventurous spirits took them to Alaska in 1972 where they taught for five years with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, one year in the Inupiat village of Wainwright, and four years in the Athabascan village of Shageluk on the Yukon. Both were highly regarded by the village of 150 people. As a teacher, Miriam shared her academic and creative gifts in Shageluk and adapted to the harsh, wild environment.

She and Larry took a six month sabbatical traveling in Europe before returning to Alaska and settling in Fairbanks in 1977, where they both continued teaching until retirement. Miriam and Larry loved their Alaskan life because they experienced a diverse culture that valued humanity, survival and authenticity. Throughout the duration of their time there, they were active in teachers' unions and political campaigns and environmental protection. They enjoyed traveling, hiking, camping and skiing together, and spent holidays with their dear friends, who they cherished like family.

Miriam was an alchemist with a heart of gold, who was always giving of herself to others. Throughout her 30-year career, Miriam positively influenced a multitude of children as demonstrated by their unique science projects and superior writing skills. Even in retirement, she continued to teach adult literacy and was an active volunteer for the Northern Alaska Environmental Center. She never tired of the outdoors, was an avid bird watcher and loved exploring and studying new languages.

Later in life she enjoyed traveling with Elderhostel with the intention to learn and help others. She spent six weeks in the African Republic of Malawi volunteering at an orphanage, teaching sanitation, health and sewing, an experience that deeply impacted her. Shortly after losing her husband to pancreatic cancer, she began fighting her own battle with breast cancer. She was able to recover and resume traveling, taking memorable trips to Cuba, Ireland and driving the Alaska Highway ("The Alcan") with her closest friends.

Miriam Paquin was known to all as a spirited storyteller with a keen intellect and scientific curiosity and sensibility. Deeply intelligent and practical, she possessed a brilliant memory along with a wonderful sense of humor and philosophy of life. Dynamic and socially active, she was famous for making friends from every walk of life and always stood up for what she believed. As a fiercely independent person and a lifelong learner who never felt finished, her desire to learn and do never ended. Her life was one big adventure.

There has been a private outdoor memorial in Jefferson Parish to celebrate Miriam's life. There will be a celebration of Miriam's life in Fairbanks post-COVID, hopefully next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fairbanks Community Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank in Jefferson Parish are preferred.

