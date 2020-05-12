Home

Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
Moonyen Maria Rankin


1967 - 2020
Moonyen Maria Rankin Obituary
Moonyen Maria Rankin, age 53, of Fairbanks, Alaska, passed on from this life in her home on May 7, 2020, of natural causes. Moon was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 26, 1967, to the late Maria A. DelVillar-Rankin and Richard F. Rankin currently of North Carolina.
Known by many friends and beloved children as Momma Moon, she ran the well-known and established M&M Kids Childcare for over 10 years before closing the business in favor of retirement. We will forever miss our dear friend, cousin, sister, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her father Richard F. Rankin, her sister Ginger L. Waller, her children Jocelyn W. McIntosh and Katrina B. Hollenback, and grand-daughter Naomi L. Hollenback.
Condolences, flowers and donations can be sent to Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St. Fairbanks, AK 99701 or online at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 12, 2020
