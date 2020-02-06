|
Moses Paul, of Nenana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 1. He was 86 years old. He was born six miles upriver from Nenana, to Celia (Thomas) Paul and Titus Paul. He was raised by his Aunt Nora Thomas Lord after his mother passed away from Tuberculosis, when an epidemic hit the Interior.
He left Alaska when he was a teenager to attend a Presbyterian discipleship. He found his way to Chicago where he met his wife Leanna Ellis. They moved to Seattle where he worked at Boeing for three years. He and son Jason came back to Alaska in 1968. He worked for the Pipeline, Alaska Railroad and Yutana Barge Lines alongside his younger brother Fred Paul.
His greatest joy in life was working at the Nenana Native Cultural Camp. He would work on crafts with the children, teaching them how to cut fish and tan animal skins. His favorite hobby was whittling wood and creating miniature dog sleds and fish wheels. He had a special place in his heart for "the little ones." He made sure to keep his front pocket filled with cash or candy to give them. He was a very soft spoken and kind man.
He is survived by his son Jason Paul, stepchildren Ronald Ellis and Rhana Ellis, as well as his very large extended family, descendants of Chief Thomas. Our family would like to thank all the staff that helped us from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, as well as Foundation Fairbanks Hospice and his caregivers at Eagles Wings II.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, in Nenana, at Mitch Demientieff Tribal Hall, followed by a traditional burial potlatch.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 6, 2020