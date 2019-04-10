Resources More Obituaries for Muriel Carmer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Muriel Dorothy-Gene (Hagberg) Carmer

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Surrounded by family, Muriel Dorothy Gene Hagberg Carmer, 84, of Gig Harbor, Washington, gracefully passed in the early spring morning of March 13, 2019. Former Miss Alaska (1953) was released from Alzheimer's to join her eternal family. Muriel was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Haycock. Muriel's father was a gold miner from Sweden and her mother "Muv" designed and patented the Laura Wright Alaskan Parky.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Laura Beltz Hagberg Wright; her father, John Albert Hagberg; and her brothers, Einar, Albert (Bud) and J. Robert Hagberg. Muriel is survived by her sisters, Laura Stephens and Tekla Becker; and her five children, Larry Carmer Jr., Bradley Carmer, Melanie (Fred) Holubik, Randell Carmer and Allison (Bill) Willis. "Nana" was blessed with 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Muriel began her travels after graduation from Lathrop High School in Fairbanks. Shortly after graduation, she was a contestant in the Miss Alaska contest and was crowned Miss Alaska 1953. She continued on to be a contestant in the Miss Universe pageant in Long Beach, California, where she met and had dinner with Bob Hope.

Her first job was at a travel agency at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska, where she met and married Lawrence Green Carmer with whom she raised five children.

She had fond memories of her time spent working at the Geophysical Institute at the University of Fairbanks where she began her long-standing career as an executive secretary. In 1964, after the Earthquake, the family moved to Anchorage where Muriel continued her career as an executive secretary with Northern Commercial and The National Bank of Alaska.

The family later moved to Bellevue, Washington, where Muriel was recruited to be the executive secretary to Tom Bass, the president of The Exchange, which later became Transalliance, then EDS. She not only dedicated herself to work to support her family but she also balanced her time with her children and grandchildren. Her loving door was always open for family, especially Sunday dinners that were filled with laughter and joy. She spent many summers in Alaska visiting family and celebrating her Native Alaska heritage and sharing her love of Alaska with her children.

Muriel learned from a young age to love deeply and she showed this effortlessly throughout her lifetime. The unconditional love she weaved throughout her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren is her everlasting legacy. Being touched by Muriel and her presence was like being touched by an angel on Earth. Forevermore, you are in our hearts to stay.

Thank you, Mom, for all your beautiful gifts you shared with all of us. You are our sunshine, our only sunshine. May God bless you and hold you in the palm of his hands. Until we meet again, we will love and honor you all our days.

A beautiful friend and mother, our sleeping beauty. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 10, 2019