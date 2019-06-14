Home

Muriel Hagberg Carmer's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 22 at Fairbanks Lutheran Church, 1012 Cowles St.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a special annual scholarship fund to the Nome-Beltz High School, the "Muriel Hagberg Memorial Fund." Donations may be made in Muriel's memory to Nome Public Schools. P.O. Box 131, Nome, AK 99762. Checks can be made payable to NPS with memo to "Muriel Hagberg Memorial Fund," Attention: Jamie S. Burgess, superintendent of Nome Public Schools.
Published in Daily News-Miner on June 14, 2019
