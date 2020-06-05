Myrtle Lucille French, 87, known as "Myrt" to everyone that knew her, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her children on March 28, 2020. Myrtle lived a long and fulfilling life and leaves a legacy of love and strength. Myrtle knew it was her time and she was ready to meet not only her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ but also to be reunited with those whom she had loved and lost along life's journey.

Myrtle was born in Tucson, Arizona, on Oct. 26, 1932, her family later moved to Blythe, California. Myrtle and her sister loved to dance. They would save and plan all week to go dancing Saturday night. Myrtle also loved to swim with her friends in the canals in Blythe. In 1950, Myrtle met Frank French in San Diego, California, and they married two weeks later on Feb. 1. Together Myrtle and Frank had six children. In 1968, the family's life was forever changed after the birth of Liz whom had Down Syndrome. Liz quickly became the cornerstone of the family and would later become Myrtles greatest companion. In 1974, the French family packed up from San Diego, California, and headed north to Alaska to fulfill Frank's lifelong dream. In the small town of Two Rivers, Alaska, Myrtle devoted her life to her family, being a wife, home-maker and always helping out where needed. After the passing of Myrtle's husband Frank in 1980, her responsibilities changed but she was always there for all of her children and would do anything for them. Having a special needs child comes at a very high price, but Myrtle took it with pride and made it look so easy. In a lot of ways, Liz kept Myrtle young and her spirit so alive. It was devastating for Myrtle to lose two of her children and always longed to see them again. Not long after losing Liz, Myrtle opened her heart to Jesus Christ and became very involved with her church family at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Myrtle worked at Tacks General Store and was known for her pies and potato salad at the Trapper Shack. Myrtle would take her grandchildren to appointments, showed up at all their sport events, school plays and of course making sure everyone was well fed. Myrtle relished in the company of her family and all of her friends. Everyone knew that there was always an open door for a cup of coffee and some wholesome chatter. Myrtle was known for her smile, depth of love, zeal for life but having a mind of her own. Myrtle was humble by nature and always put everyone before herself until she was called home. We mourn for her, but we also know that she is whole again and dancing with the others that went before her.

Myrtle had six children, 15 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She also loved all of her nieces and nephews from her brother, Sam Salveson, her sister, Melba Harrell, and her brother-in-law, Raymond (Betty) Conde.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Sanford Salveson and Mabel Galegrud-Salveson; husband, Frank French, of Fairbanks, Alaska; her sister, Melba Harrell, of Lake Havasu, Arizona; and her daughters, (Frankie) Frances Lucille McMilon and (Liz) Elizabeth Ellen French both, of Fairbanks, Alaska. Myrtle is survived by her brother, Sam Salveson, of Idaho; her children, Diane (Gary) Duboism of Texas, Marion (Tim) Ruehlem of California, Missy (Dennis) Olson and her only son, Sherman (Chrissy) French, of Alaska.

Myrtles' burial service will be held at Northern Lights Legacy Memorial Park off Yankovich on June 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. Also later that day a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church located at 395 Sockeye St. in Two Rivers with a potluck to follow. Come celebrate Myrtle's life with us, as everyone is welcome to attend.

