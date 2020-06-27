Nancy Ann Carroll Peterson went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020, at age 56. Nancy was welcomed into the world by her parents, Jessie and Harry Carroll Sr., of Chalkyitsik, on Aug. 7, 1963. Nancy grew up in the villages of Chalkyitsik and Fort Yukon. As a Gwich'in child she was raised living off the land. From a young age, Nancy learned from her mother and grandmothers how to cook traditional foods and sew clothing adorned with beadwork. People from the Yukon Flats can tell you how delicious Nancy's cooking and baking was. Nancy had a passion for Country music. You could find her on any given day, sipping a cup of tea and tapping her foot, while listening to Dwight Yoakam. She had the infectious Carroll laugh and loved to visit with friends.
Nancy became a mother at a young age to a beautiful baby girl, Tonya. Tonya and Nancy share the same love for cooking and family. Tonya is thankful she got to celebrate her daughter's first birthday with her mom last month. She remembers fondly how her mother beamed with pride at her granddaughter Journee. Nancy's second child was a son, who she named Travis. She was always so proud to have a son who serves in the United States military. This year marks Travis' 16th year with the United States Air Force. Nancy's third child, her baby Davis, models her belief in living off the land and works as a hunting guide for big game in Alaska. Pictures of his hunting travels always brought a smile to her face.
Nancy married the late Gordon Peterson, of Fort Yukon. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, snow machining and boating together. She never remarried after the sudden death of her husband in 2000. On the same day, 20 years later, he welcomed her home. It brings the family great comfort to know that she is now back in the arms of the man who loved her most.
Nancy had a deep love for her family, especially her grandchildren. She was fond of watching each of them grow and learn. There is nothing that made her happier than a visit from one of her grandbabies. Emma, Olivia, Koda, Marshall, and Journee will forever be Nancy's greatest loves.
Nancy's love for life, compassionate heart, cheerful spirit and cultural knowledge will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Nancy joined her father, Harry Carroll Sr., and devoted husband, Gordon Peterson, in heaven. She leaves behind her mother, Jessie Carroll; children Tonya Carroll, Travis Carroll and Harry Davis Carroll; grandchildren Emma Carroll, Olivia Carroll, Koda Carroll, Marshall Carroll and Journee Salmon-Carroll; sisters Almeria Christensen, Laura Mayo (Fred), and Peggy Carroll; brothers Harry Carroll Jr. (Isabelle), Clifton Carroll (Janet), Jonas Carroll (Pamela), Hank Carroll, Robert "Guy" Carroll and honorary brother, David Wallis. Nancy had numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
A beloved wife, cherished daughter, devoted mother, proud grandmother, dear sister, fun-loving auntie, and loyal friend, Nancy will be remembered in Fairbanks, Alaska, on June 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. Services will be held at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Nobel St. She will then travel to Circle, Alaska, and be brought by water to her final resting place in Fort Yukon, Alaska. Funeral services will be held in Fort Yukon at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on June 29, 2020, at 2 p.m.
"See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared" - Exodus 23:20
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 27, 2020.