Nancy Kay Kuhn, 75, died peacefully Aug. 23, 2019, in Portland, Oregon.
Born Nancy Laidlaw in Buffalo, New York, on Dec. 3, 1943, her parents moved to Lodi, California, when she was 5 years old. Nancy grew up with an older sister, Suzie, and a younger brother, Kurt. Nancy loved animals as a child - lizards, turtles, bunnies, cats and dogs - and she loved to swim, becoming a high school lifeguard. She studied German in school and dreamed of "faraway places with strange sounding names."
While attending Sacramento State, Nancy's beautiful red hair caught the eye of a young U.S. Air Force officer, and on June 28, 1963, Nancy married Lt. Gene Kuhn in her parents' backyard. Life as a military wife was not always easy. In addition to Gene's two tours in Vietnam, they moved many times, stationed in Ohio, North Dakota, West Germany, North Carolina, Alaska and Nebraska. Gene's military career kept him away from home for months at a time, so Nancy raised a daughter and three sons, and managed their household mostly on her own. Nancy's motto was "I'm an Air Force wife: I can do anything!"
She was active in La Leche League, teaching young wives about the benefits of breastfeeding, and led naturalist tours for school groups in the local forests. Nancy was an adventurous baker and cook, grinding her own flour to make home-baked bread and whipping up authentic Asian dinners on special occasions.
After Gene retired from the Air Force in 1982, they remained in Alaska and built a home on a south-facing slope off Chena Hot Springs Road they called the "Sun Drenched Hillside."
Nancy had a lifelong thirst for learning and was the first person in her family to earn a college degree. She finished her bachelor's degree in German and history at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, then earned a master's degree in intercultural communication. She served as foreign student adviser at UAF, and later as a field representative and Western regional supervisor for a national public health survey. With dog treats in one pocket and pepper spray in the other, Nancy's ready smile persuaded many people in remote parts of Alaska to open their doors and complete the survey. Nancy was an avid collector of European and early American antiques, which led to a stint selling antiques.
Nancy was a loyal friend with a big heart; she was especially generous to immigrant families and anyone needing a hand up. She was active with American Field Service and opened her home to exchange students and many international visitors over the years.
She was passionate about many things, and quick to get involved. She volunteered at the Literacy Council, Community Food Bank and Senior Center. She supported numerous Democratic candidates for office, served as Herning Hills road commissioner and was active on committees to protect wolves and clean air in the Interior.
Nancy never lost her love of animals or childlike sense of wonder. While volunteering at the animal shelter, she fostered dozens of cats and kittens, eventually adopting 10 of her own! One year, she mail-ordered a box of chicks and raised a flock of chukar partridges. She placed a flock of metal cranes in the yard to attract sandhill cranes, and delighted in the real birds' dancing and singing.
She loved to garden and kept her hands in the soil right to the end. Nancy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2018. She spent the last year of her life in Portland, near three of her children.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Kurt S. Laidlaw; brother-in-law, Craig Cowden, of University Place, Washington; a niece, Linda Brodehl Clay, of Lodi; husband, Eugene T. Kuhn; daughter, Hannah A. Kuhn and son-in-law William D. McNamee, of Portland; sons, Anthony D. Kuhn of Fairbanks, Hans A. Kuhn, of Portland, and Samuel J. Kuhn; daughter-in-law, Danielle M. Dion; grandson, Finnegan J. Dion-Kuhn; and granddaughter, Meredith M. Dion-Kuhn, of Portland. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Stanley and Mary Rickerson Laidlaw, and sister, Suzanne Laidlaw Brodehl, all of Lodi.
Her ashes will be buried in Fairbanks in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization supporting animal welfare, women's rights, environmental protection or international peace.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 3, 2019