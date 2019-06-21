Nathan Dale Tibbs passed away peacefully at his home in Fairbanks on June 19, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. He passed away from complications of diabetes. Nate joins his long-missed and beloved mother, Teruko, his father, Coy, and his recently deceased sister, Betty, in heaven.

Nate was a captain in the U.S. Army. He resigned his commission to remain in Alaska, a land that he loved, and raised his family. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic.

He will forever be remembered for his beautiful singing voice and love of music, the stories he told, his strong work ethic, his witty sense of humor, as a diehard OU Sooners fan and the incredible belief, loyalty and love that he had for his friends and family.

He is survived by Penny Tibbs, his wife of 45 years; his six children and their spouses, Rebekah and Shawn Robinson, Elisabeth and Thad Curtis, Jonathan and Brenna Tibbs, Sarah and Collun Ellis, Rachel and Jan Michael Laserna, Stephen and Kendra Tibbs; his 14 grandchildren, Danielle, Tyler, Adelia and Shepherd Robinson; Joy, Hyrum, Spencer and Gavin Curtis; Eva and Isaiah Tibbs; Jarom and Jace Ellis; Nova Laserna and Jessa Tibbs. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Tibbs; his brother-in-law, Mike Waters; and his nieces and nephews, Danny Tibbs, Christy Probst, Mike Waters, Tera Crews and Jennifer Lockhart, who considered him a favorite uncle.

A funeral will be held Saturday, June 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1500 Cowles St., with a viewing at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. We invite those who knew him and loved him to attend.

A memorial fund was established at any Wells Fargo Bank, account 5293129960. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 21, 2019