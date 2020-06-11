Our beloved Neila Ann Simon softly danced into Heaven on June 5, 2020. Neila was born and raised in Stevens Village, Alaska, on Sept. 15, 1957, and was the daughter of the Late Neil and Annie Simon.

Neila attended school in Stevens Village. She grew up alongside her brothers and sisters in the subsistence lifestyle. Neila was an amazing woman with incredible beauty, she had kindness and respect for everyone that knew her. Neila loved sewing, baking and cooking with her nieces. During summer you could always find her gardening or heading out berry picking with family and friends. She was well known for taken care of the village kids and showing them the traditional ways as she loved her people and her culture. She made sure our elders and family were all taken care of by helping with whatever chore they needed done, we never had to ask. Her family could always count on her. She was one of the best athabascan native singers and you could always find her surrounded by the young ladies who followed her lead. She always made sure that she expressed her proudness of her family and friends by opening her heart to many and feeding all who was hungry or anyone needing special attention and love. When we speak of her, we can come up with many fond memories, beautiful stories and a good laugh.

Neila is survived by her sons, Troy Simon and Michael Simon (Christina); and grandchildren, Janessa, Emma, Michael Jr.; special friend Jim; her sisters, Darlene, Jennie (Joe), Cora (William); brothers, Harold (Beverly), Russell (Grace), Glenn Sr.; her nephews, Neil, George, Jason, Jeremiah (Ashley), Joshua, William Jr. (Melissa), Glenn Jr., Robert, Brian, Otto, Stanley Jr. and Sean; her nieces, Cecilia (Kevin), Sonja, Neel-ta, Roselynn, Renee Annie, Jaqualine, Michelle (Thomas), Janelle (Ray), Annie, Dawn Deborah (Henry), Diane, Tasha, Jackie, Barbara (Shawn), Roberta (Pete), Nellie (Mike) and Glenda; special aunties, Kitty Allen, Elsie Pitka, Valerie Matthew and Jennie Smoke; and numerous extended family throughout the Yukon Flats; as well as special cousins and friends Dora Peter, Deb Reed, Arlene and Wilma Pitka, Cynthia Beetus, Barbara Moses, Angie Morgan and numerous friends.

She is preceded in death by parents Neil and Annie; brother, Virgil (Geraldine); sister, Leah; nephews, Robert Jr., Juan Santos IV (Baby JJ); and nieces, Marilyn, Vanessa and Louise.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 11, from noon to 1 p.m. at Legacy, Chapel of Chimes. Then we will be taking her home via the road to Stevens Village at 2 p.m. If anyone is to follow please be ready to leave at that time. Service on Friday June 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Stevens Village with Potlatch to follow.

Pall Bearers: Michael Simon Sr., Troy Simon, Robert John, Brian John, Neal Jensen, George Jensen, Joshua Ortiz, Jason Burgess, Jeremiah Burgess, William Jr., Glenn Jr., Stanley Okpealuk, Otto Okpealuk, Shane Okpealuk, Shane and Todd Butler, Aryeh and Kweli Rubke.

Honorary: Don Stevens, Joe Burgess, Art Henry, Roy Henry, Simon Matthew, Al Stevens, Darrell Kriska, Ron Yatlin, Ben Stevens, Pete C. Evans, Wilfred Smoke, William Henry, Jerry Henry, Russell Simon, Harold Simon, and special friend Jim.

