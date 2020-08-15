Nolan Michael Spencer, son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, ascended to His heavenly home on July 22, 2020, after 67 years of life dedicated to service to his family, his community and his country.

Nolan was born Oct. 28, 1952, in Hampton, Virginia to Nolan H. Spencer and Jane Trimble Spencer. Nolan was the ever faithful, friend and loving husband of Suzanne Bradfield Spencer for more than 20 years. His life was filled with world travel, adventure and professional and personal success. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, served in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Fairbanks, Alaska. He was a strong advocate for the heroes of the military he encountered every day. He shook the hand of every Soldier and Veteran he met and stood tall whenever the flag passed by. Nolan was an Irishman by heritage and a proud American patriot by choice.

Nolan came to Fairbanks, Alaska via a solo run up the ALCAN in February 1980. He worked as a news anchor for KTTU and KTUU NBC for a number of years. He coached the Lathrop High Malemutes basketball and softball programs and played softball for teams like "Big I," "Doyon" and "Russell's Union." He also worked as an insurance agent at Corroon and Black for several years, leaving the Golden Heart City in 1991, traveling back to his favorite city, San Diego.

Nolan celebrated his Irish heritage and was an integral member of the fraternal order of the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick of San Diego, California. He loved the land of his Irish ancestors and was able to visit that land several times. Blessed with a beautiful singing voice, he often entertained family and friends with his renditions of traditional Irish ballads and pub songs, including his favorite "Danny Boy." During his Army assignment to Germany, he was selected to perform in classical operettas, a rare opportunity for "outsiders." A team player in life, Nolan took that skill to the softball fields and was an active member of the Palm Springs Senior Softball League and the Senior Softball USA Association, finally winning the ultimate "Tournament of Champions." He was also an avid golfer and a huge supporter of the University of Southern California NCAA Football team. "Fight On!"

His professional life was a montage of careers, including a long stint as a mortgage lender at Countrywide Home Loans in Glendale, California, but none was more important to him than his choice to help the elderly of the Coachella Valley navigate their insurance plans for their golden years, finding ways to enhance their quality of life. Though his time with us was cut short, his impact on the lives of those he touched continues. It is not how much time we are given but what we do with that time that is the legacy we leave behind. We shall always remember his smile, his sparkling blue eyes and beloved head of hair, his kind heart, his laughter, and the gift of his presence in our lives.

Nolan is survived by his wife, Suzanne Bradfield Spencer, Palm Springs, California; two sisters, Catherine Yielding, Mesa, Arizona, Stephanie Mello, Killeen, Texas; three brothers, Joseph Spencer, Galveston, Texas, Steven Spencer, Virginia and Jamie Spencer, Florida; his son, Michael Patrick Spencer, daughter-in-law, Jessica Spencer; and grandson, Marcus Spencer, Milwaukie, Oregon; six nieces and nephews, and many cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Nolan's father and mother preceded him in death.

A virtual memorial is currently being planned.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

