Services Blanchard Family Funeral Home 611 Noble Street Fairbanks , AK 99701 907-482-3232 Service 12:00 PM St. Nicholas Catholic Church North Pole , AK View Map Resources More Obituaries for Norman Jenkins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norman Roy Jenkins

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Norman Roy Jenkins, 83, went to be with our Lord due to kidney failure on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, with his beloved wife of 51 years, Shirley, and family at his side.

Services will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 9, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in North Pole to be officiated by Father Jonathan Dellinger. A reception for family and friends will follow immediately at the church.

Norm was born on June 1, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, weighing only 2 ½ pounds to Thomas R. Jenkins and Florence G. Allen Jenkins. He was one of 10 children. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953. Norm and Shirley were married in August 1967 in Savannah, Georgia.

With that marriage came three children (Virginia) Nan, Debbie and John. Norm and his newly acquired family were moved to Anchorage in January 1968 where he was stationed at Fort Richardson Army Post. They were moved back to Alabama in May 1970 and then stationed in Alaska again in May 1972 where they made their home on Fort Wainwright and stayed in Fairbanks ever since. After Norm left his military career he continued to work on Fort Wainwright in several positions as a civil servant. He finally retired from Fort Wainwright in 1995. And the past 12 years Norm and Shirley spent February in Hawaii. That was their way to be considered "snowbirds".

He endured many battles in his life. He was a disabled veteran from the U.S. Army. He served in the Korean War from 1953-55 and also served in the Vietnam war from 1963-64. As a child, he was a survivor of polio, which re-appeared in his later years as post-polio syndrome causing him difficulty to walk without aids.

He didn't let that stop him. For 40 years, he could be found during the summer months selling 50/50 tickets at the Alaska Goldpanner baseball games or assisting his partner in life, Shirley, selling souvenirs in the Panner booster booth. They housed 67 Goldpanner players in their home. Some years, there were four ball players staying with them during the baseball season. In the winter months, the two of them ran the booster booth for the Alaska Goldking hockey team. They were also an avid supporter of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, and for many years they also housed numerous Fairbanks Junior Ice Dog players during their playing season. They served on both the Alaska Goldpanner Baseball and the Goldking board of directors.

In their younger years, Norm and Shirley could be found at the bowling alley on various bowling leagues or at the softball field where Shirley would play on a team while Norm did the coaching. He enjoyed the Fairbanks community and all that it offered. From reading this, you may already realize that the two of them did many things together and if one was alone they would be asked where the other is.

Norm was a husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather of five, great-grandfather of four and a friend to many. He will be dearly missed but remembered forever by those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jenkins, of Fairbanks; his sisters, Darlene Hunter and Barbara Resinger, of Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Hank Groover, of South Carolina; daughter, Virginia Nan Farmier, of Fairbanks; his grandchildren, Chris Farmier, of North Pole, Jon Misewicz, of Anchorage, Matthew Misewicz, of Fairbanks, and Victoria Alliji and Amaris Alliji, of South Florida. His great-grandchildren include Andrew Farmier, Sadie Farmier, Jayden Misewicz, Annalease Misewicz and Merriweather Misewicz. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews sprinkled all around the Lower 48.

He is preceded in death by son, John R. Edge; daughter, Debbie Sue (Dickerson) Alliji; brother, Richard Jenkins; and sisters, Eleanor Highway, Norma Dole, Juanita Sonier, Beatrice Todd, Betty Walker and Pat Partridge.

The family request in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital and , 540 Fourth Ave., #100, Fairbanks, AK 99701. The family would like to thank everyone from Fairbanks Hospice for their kindness and support, especially nurse Sarah and Doctors Starks and Bartling.

Condolences can be sent to the family at P.O. Box 58075, Fairbanks, AK 99711.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Blanchard Family Funeral Home. Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries