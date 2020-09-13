Odine Breaux Devers (59) was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Sept. 16, 1960, passed away in the comfort of her home in Council Bluffs, Iowa, surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 29, 2020, after a brave and courageous fight with cancer for three years. Jesus led her through Heavens Gates for the long-awaited reunion with her beloved husband David Devers of 31 years, who passed Dec. 24, 2019, and her adored son Matthew Devers, who passed July 5, 2017. Her loving parents Odis Pruitt and Jackie Pitre were also there cheering her on with pride for a job well done.

It was important to Odine to be in the comfort of her home with her cherished fur-babies, Sugar and Lil' Girl. She spent her final days at home after a long fight with cancer in comfort and peace knowing how hard she fought. This was made possible by her sister Deidre Thomas and little brother-in-law Matthew Diaz who never left her side, and she is eternally thankful.

Odine was no stranger to hard work, fight, determination and, most of all, bravery. She dedicated her life working with the armed forces as a soldier and civilian for 23 years. She poured her love not only into her children and family, but she was always going above and beyond for military soldiers and their families. She was a true patriot, loved our country and served with the utmost dignity and selflessness.

Anyone blessed to know Odine was aware of her strong work ethic, which was passed down from her mother. Odine was a strong working woman, whether that be in her career, shoveling snow in 25-below-zero-degree weather, carrying logs to her cabin or tending to her yard and garden. She never let her illness define who she was nor slow her down. She took pride in being a strong woman.

Odine loved cooking and was well known for her southern cooking and amazing hospitality. Nobody ever went hungry at the Devers house with Momma D's fried chicken, green beans, buttery mashed potatoes and then followed by dessert - true southern pecan pie or her famous German chocolate cake.

Odine is survived by her loving children Tonya Breaux, Mike Devers (Abbey), Hannah Fraim (Chris), and Joshua Devers. She was blessed with 10 treasured grandchildren Zachary, Anthony, Jacquelyn, Shane, Lilyanah, Hayden, Kaylani, Heath, Emerie and Elijah. She loved her children and grandchildren very much and will watch and guide them until she meets with them again. Odine will also be remembered by her sisters Deidre (Dennis) Thomas and Bobbie Schroder. She also will keep watch over her daughter by heart Marquisha "Joe" Hamilton. As well as many in-laws, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Odine Devers will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in the Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel located at FM 18 44, Longview, TX 75605, under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Burial will follow in Rosewood Park, Garden of Tranquility. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Rader Funeral home funeral home located at 1617 Judson Road, Longview, TX 75601, where face masks are required.

