Owen Massingill Sr. passed away in the early morning on Aug. 8, 2020 just shy of his 87th birthday. He was born Aug. 21, 1933 in Dublin, Texas to Owen Joel and Bertha Eudora Massingill. He was the only boy among four sisters, Jackie, Billie, Bernice and Mary.

Rex as he was known, grew up helping on the farm with his sisters. He made his way to Alaska at age 17 with a one-way ticket for $57. After serving his country in the Army, he returned and made Alaska his home. Rex met his wife Viola while working for the Alaska railroad in Ferry. He worked at the railroad for 32 years. Together he and Vi raised their children, Cynthia and Owen. They had a large garden and enjoyed going fishing with Vi's family in Talkeetna. Rex hunted, rode four wheelers and did all things Alaskan.

Rex took great pride in being a grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He helped to raise many of his grands and loved every minute of it. Rex spent time teaching his grandkids the ways of the world, how to chop wood, work in the garden and cut grass. Along with enjoying many fun trips to the cabin and Sunday lunches.

Rex would help anyone and took pride in helping others. He loved taking care of people and always found a way to stay busy. He was a mentor to many and enjoyed spending time with those around him.

Rex is survived by his daughter, Cindy, and son, Owen, both of Fairbanks, Alaska; one sister, Mary of Benton City, Washington; his grandsons, Ricky Boyd Jr. and Jesse Peters; his great-grandchildren, Rochelle, Bryant, Dominik, Keira, Noah, Brookelyn, Ava, Emily and William, and one beloved great-great-granddaughter, Kylie.

Rex will be cremated and laid to rest with his wife, Viola in a private family plot. There will be a private family service on Aug. 19, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Fairbanks Funeral Home. Due to the current coronavirus situation space is limited; social distancing and masks will be encouraged.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.

