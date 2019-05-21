Patricia "Pat" Hill, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on May 14. She was born in Waco, Texas, and raised in Valley Mills where she met her husband. They got married March 5, 1965, and began their travels during his Air Force career. She lived in Alaska for over 35 years. She was retired from Civil Service where she worked at the Family Housing Office on Eielson Air Force Base. After her retirement, she enjoyed planting her flowers every summer and spending time with her family and friends. Pat was very active in her church and enjoyed the company of her Breakfast Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hill; father, Hershel Jones; and mother, Opal Jones.

She is survived by her sister, Wanda Harris; and her husband, Jack, of Valley Mills, Texas; son, Dennis Hill, of Georgetown Kentucky; son, Daniel Hill and his wife Ashley, of North Pole; Debbie Berger and her husband Chris, of Fruitland Park, Florida; son, David Hill and his wife Susan, of North Pole; nine grandkids and four great-grandkids.

A service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Northern Lights Free Will Baptist Church in North Pole.