1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Feb. 5, 1950-May 12, 2019

Bipity Boppity Boo - In the late hours of May 12, 2019, the world lost a beautiful soul. Trisha Pearson, age 69, was murdered in her home. Trisha was a bright light in a dark world for so many … a fairy godmother as it were. Although the last 15 years were a struggle to find peace and serenity in her life, she was always there to lend an ear, a meal or her home as a warm place to be who you were.

Trish was born and raised in Aberdeen, Washington, on Feb. 5, 1950, to Pat and Elliott Pearson. She loved Washington and developed a kindred connection to the ocean. Her mid 20s found her sailing the ocean in one of the many adventures of her life alongside her ex husband and father of their four children, Dave Sulkosky. Along the way that love for life and adventure brought her north to Kiana in 1977. It is here she once told me that as soon as she stepped off the plane she was home and knew Alaska was where she wanted to be. Trisha was a special education teacher in the small village and very quickly became a "genuine eskimo bleached by mistake" by those who grew to know her and love her throughout her life.

Trish moved to Fairbanks to start her journey as a wife and a mother in 1979. Dave and Trish build a beautiful life together, raising four boys, Luke, Elliott, John and Nico, as well as all their many friends along the way. The Sulkosky home was always alive with rambunctious boys. Through the skins and scrapes, and, yes, a fist fight or two, there stood my mom getting to the truth and teaching us all a lesson even if we didn't realize it at the time. Trisha's greatest joy was being a mother. She was there to have the hard talks and celebrate all our joys and triumphs. She got to adopt so many people along the way.

Trisha's life was forever changed when her eldest son Luke tragically was killed in a car wreck. Life is tough and very unfair, yet we continued on. Things were never the same yet we were still here to love and hold each other. A few years later tragedy struck again when her son Elliott ended his life after a very long and tumultuous battle with bipolar paranoid schizophrenia. Its at this time that heartache and pain took an unbreakable hold on this precious soul and she protected herself by diving into the past and holding on to the "good times" so tightly it was hard to move forward. In spite of all the pain that wonderful amazing woman, mother, friend, sister and all around graceful lady was still in there. Trisha still found a way to comfort those in need.

This most amazing woman will be deeply missed by many and the lives of those who knew and loved her have forever been darkened by a senseless act.

A celebration of life will be starting potlatch style at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Ken Knukle Community Center in Goldstream. Please bring something. Published in Daily News-Miner on May 21, 2019