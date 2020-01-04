|
Patricia Ilene Myers passed from this earth on Dec. 23, 2019, after living an amazing and full life. Born on March 24, 1942, in Hoven, South Dakota, Pat grew up on a farm. After high school, she yearned to see the world and joined the Women's Army Corps, and eventually ended up working as a neuropsychiatric aid in many places around the country. Pat finished her term of duty as a Vietnam-era veteran in Okinawa serving in a psychiatric unit for the soldiers who fought in Southeast Asia. She was awarded a Quilt of Valor for that service.
After Pat met her husband, John Myers (divorced), she worked as a nurse at Saint Joseph Hospital in Fairbanks. Later, she assisted him in his law enforcement career, often serving as unofficial dispatcher in places like Fort Yukon and Cantwell in the late '60s. She joined him in the places he served all over Alaska. She raised two children, Sam and Christina Myers. Her life was then dedicated to her children, and Christina's fatal battle with cystic fibrosis. She worked at Fairbanks Fast Photo for many years as well. She was a perfectionist at printing and made many friends there.
After her divorce from John, Pat became a dedicated student, earning a bachelor's degree in social work. Pat was a driven volunteer for the youths of Alaska, and spent two days a week spending time with youths at the Fairbanks Youth Facility for many years. She also served as a board member at the Perspiration Hospitality House, an organization that housed troubled children. She won the prestigious Lewis Hines Award and the First Lady's (Alaska) Award, for her work with children in Alaska. Pat traveled with Sam to New York and Juneau to receive those awards. Her New York trip held special memories for her.
Pat loved to garden and travel. Every year, you could find the loveliest flowers at her home. Her last big trip, when she turned 75, was to Puerto Vallarta, and she got to experience the real Mexico with Sam, who had visited there many times. The trip to her niece Amber's wedding also held a warm place in her heart. She made a side trip to Catalina Island, enjoying it immensely. Pat traveled many other places around the country and world but never wished to live any other location than Fairbanks, a place close to her heart.
Pat was a proud member of the Pioneers of Alaska, the AARP and the Sourdoughs of Alaska. She held executive positions in both the AARP and the Pioneers. Always willing to lend a hand to a child in need of company, Pat will be missed. She is proceeded in death by mother, Olivia Beckler; father, Lyle Beckler; and daughter, Christina Myers. She is survived by son, Sam Myers; brother, Mike Beckler; sister, Sandra South; niece, Amber Beckler; and nephews, Nick and Dan Beckler. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at Immaculate Conception Church. Reception to follow at the church.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 4, 2020