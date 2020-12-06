Patricia Jinx Whitaker passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Chandler, Arizona, with family by her side. She was known for her big heart, which was strong, but her lungs were not. They failed due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis.

Born in Seward, Alaska, to George and Myra Lesko, Jinx was raised in Fairbanks. She attended ICS Grade School, Monroe High School and the University of Fairbanks. She was enrolled at the University of Washington before taking over the family business in 1976.

In her professional life she was a dynamic and talented businesswoman. She took over her father's business and by 1979 converted it to a stand-alone gallery well-known for featuring Alaskan artists from across the state. The gallery became a notable fixture in downtown Fairbanks. It was a place of beauty and community for 30 years.

New and little-known artists received a warm welcome at New Horizons. Jinx mentored many artists and helped advance their careers. Those who sought her assistance received expert advice and support without hesitation.

Later, Jinx and Jim bought and remodeled the Lathrop Building and reimagined the Arctic Travelers Gift Shop.

Her energy and optimism brought much beauty to downtown Fairbanks. Like the luminescent window displays and holiday decorations of the gallery and gift shop, Jinx's endeavors brightened life in the Golden Heart City. She was one of a handful of gallery owners who started the First Friday Art Walk that is enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. She commissioned a mural by Erik Holland in 1993 on the side of the Lathrop Building that still stands as a visual downtown centerpiece.

She was not just an accomplished business owner, she was a leader in her community.

Through the years, she served on many boards: Fairbanks Rotary, Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Quota Club, Fairbanks Convention and Visitors Bureau, Fairbanks Downtown Association, UAF Honorary Doctorate Program Selection Committee, Alaska State Arts Council, Opera Fairbanks and the Alaska Coin Commission.

Jinx was not one to self-promote and often deflected praise onto others but her honors were numerous. They include Monroe High School, Alumnus of the Year, 2011; special recognition, Fairbanks Interior Mayors' Awards for the Arts, 2009; special recognition award, Fairbanks Arts Association, 2010; special recognition award, Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, 2005; and UAF School of Management, Business Leader of The Year, 1993.

In her personal life, Jinx was an incredible, loving, generous and kind mother, wife, aunt, grandmother and friend. As involved as she was in the community, family and friends were her true passion.

She married her first husband, Kent Sturgis, during the flood of 1967. Twelve years after an amicable divorce, she met her loving husband and partner Jim Whitaker, while taking ballroom dancing lessons in 1988. They married one year later on Dec. 28, 1989.

Jinx and Jim brought up a large and blended family. Whether driving a new initiative to improve their community, hosting a candidate or traveling artist meet-and-greet dinner, supporting a local nonprofit fundraiser, Jinx and Jim were a great team.

Jinx's integrity, generosity and strength of character drove her to actively support her family, her neighbors and her community. She was constantly sharing gifts and kind words. She never hesitated to rally the troops for someone in need.

Her table was always open to those seeking of food or friendship. Holidays in particular were very important to Jinx. Over the years, many people who might otherwise have been alone became staples at the Whitaker family Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations.

She treasured her husband, her children, and her role as grandmother - enjoying every possible moment with her family.

Health issues in 2013 required she start dividing her time between her beloved hometown and a warmer location in Sun Lakes, Arizona.

During her 72 years, Jinx shared many valuable lessons with her family. Among them: Never go to bed angry. Forgive easily. Love each other and be kind. Do your best.

She made each of her grandchildren feel like they were the most important person in the world.

She also found great happiness in gardening, crocheting, her toy poodle and baking. Breads and cookies flowed freely from her kitchen. She liked to give them to anyone who would enjoy them - preferably before she had a chance to eat them.

In her last few days she stayed busy giving her husband and children detailed instructions to complete her Christmas shopping after her death, to support each other, and to celebrate her life by living well.

Jinx was the adored wife of Jim Whitaker. She was mother to Victoria Michael (husband Brandon) of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Christy Lawton of Anchorage, Alaska; Jennifer Whitaker (husband Jake Dalstra) of Elko, Nevada; and Wendy Ord (husband Travis) of Chandler, Arizona.

Her daughters gave her 10 beautiful grandchildren, including, by age, Nicholas, Parker, Quinn, Georgia, Fiona, Aiden, Caleb, McKinley, TomTom and Rosie.

Jinx was also survived by her brother and his wife, William (Bill) and Lynda Lesko of Fairbanks, Alaska, and their children, Billy Lesko (daughter Camille), Ann Sterle (children Katrina, Jacob, Andrew and Elle), Jody Goffredo (children Vincent, Emily and Grace), and Tami Perri (children Mitchell, Dillon, Caleb and Olivia). Extended family members include Kent and Patty Sturgis, Nancy Whitaker, Tammy Hunter and Gabe Lawton.

Jinx had a broad definition of "family" and if she loved you, or her children and grandchildren loved you, you were always welcome. Throughout her life, so many people became like family that they are too numerous to mention here.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Michael Lesko, and nephew James Lesko, all of Fairbanks; her mother-in-law Carolyn Whitaker; and her godfather, Felix Radau of Seward, Alaska.

Jinx lived a full life. The positive impact that she had on her community and all those around her will persevere her passing. Thank you to all who loved and supported her, each enriching her life in a different way.

A celebration of her life will be scheduled in Fairbanks once it is safe to do so, possibly in summer 2021.

