Patricia M. "Patty" John of Fairbanks and Minto passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born to Garnett Ahkiviana on Jan. 23, 1970. Her maternal grandparents were Chief Peter and Elsie John, of Old Minto. She attended elementary school in Minto and then finished her education in Fairbanks, earning her GED.

Patty was known for her infectious smile and laugh, always upbeat and on the go she made friends wherever she went. For 30 years she worked as a waitress at Sam's Sourdough Café, becoming the waitress everyone went to visit. There she met Bill Nault, and together they had two sons, Daniel and Erik, the apples of her eye. She adored her boys and was very proud of the young men they have become.

An early riser, she was known to have breakfast going and ready at 5 a.m. when she was visiting the village - sourdough pancakes, eggs, bacon and black coffee. Patty loved to dress up and had a beautiful collection of beaded jewelry. She was always seen wearing a pair of beaded earrings complementing her long beautiful hair. She enjoyed music and loved going to concerts, recently attending the Aaron Tippin concert at the fairgrounds. Patty spent the last few years traveling to Denver, New Mexico, Hawaii and most recently Valdez with her mom and dad.

Patty is preceded in death by her son, Timothy; grandparents, Peter and Elsie John; uncles, Solomon Peter, Johnny Alfred Jr. and Russ Daigle; aunt, Cora Smith, sister, Dorcas Ahkiviana Perkins; cousins, Cheryl John, Patrick Smith Sr., Fredrick John and Russell Daigle.

Patty was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, auntie, niece, cousin and dear friend to many. She is survived by her sons, Daniel and Erik Nault and their father, Bill Nault; her mother and father, Garnett and James Ahkiviana; brothers Scott (Angie) Mckelvey, Bill Mckelvey, Paul (Angie) Storm and Herbert Ahkiviana; aunt, Eartha Daigle; cousins, Dudley (Agnes) Smith, Tony John, Micah (Jeannine) John and Lena Daigle; nieces and nephews, Julie, Orrin, Peter, Rachel, Samantha (Greg), Simmik, Keifer (Joanna), Clinton, Mary Elsie (Levi), Patrick Jr., Miranda, Jenna, Sienna, Cassandra, Aaron, Megan (Wes), Dustin, Nikora, Zachary, Morgan, Jazmine, Sean, Isiah, Anthony and Stanley.

Because of Patty's generous heart and love for everyone, it is impossible to name all of her family and friends, but know that all are in the thoughts and prayers of her family during this difficult time.

Patty will be laid to rest in Minto. Visitation will start at noon Monday, July 20, at the Minto Community Hall with services at 1 p.m. Potlatch will follow in the evening at the hall.

