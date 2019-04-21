Services Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Soldotna Creek Park Resources More Obituaries for Patrick Heath Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patrick C. Heath

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Patrick C. Heath was born the last day of December in 1945 in Palo Alto, California, but he was never a Californian. His mother, Betty Driscoll-Kjera, was born in 1914 in Fairbanks to a Montana school teacher and an Irish miner. As it was for Betty, Fairbanks was Pat's first home, just as it was for his siblings: Ed Heath, Kathy Lewis, John Heath and "the boys" Andrew and Tom Kjera. Their lives were full of stories of the Fairbanks floods, camping at Harding Lake, berry picking adventures, broken cars/motorcycles/snowmachines and the tomfoolery that inevitably ensued. All stories told, retold and argued during spirited card games, where fighting over the rules seemed to be the actual game.

Patrick left Fairbanks as a young man and eventually found himself, such as many men did at the time, in the jungles of Vietnam. He served with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines at Khe Sanh in what became known as "The Hill Fights," where he took a bullet to the wrist April 27, 1967. For this, he was bestowed the prestigious military honor, the Purple Heart Medal. After returning to the U.S., he began working in the growing Alaska oil and gas industry, where he would eventually spend more than 40 years and become the first and last person to water ski north of the Arctic Circle behind a spill response boat. For a short time, he attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks and studied journalism with Glen Boyer, a man who would become a lifelong friend. The story goes that journalism seemed an easy major and provided a good cover story to meet girls. The following spring, he spent time backpacking through Europe, from Spain to Ireland, where he was able to meet Irish family members. He was shown firsthand by his Irish uncles where they had fought for independence, in and around Snave Bantry, during the early 1920s against the British.

After returning to Alaska, he met Sherry Lynn Best though Glen. Sherry was also from California, but spent her teens in Alaska with her family living the Alaska dream of freedom and hard work on the Kenai Peninsula. They dated off and on until Patrick saw Sherry out on a date at the Katmai Lounge; he sat down and chased the guy off. Patrick and Sherry were married soon after on Sept. 1, 1973. Patrick had no idea he had joined a family just as large and quite possibly louder than his own. They lived in Nikiski for over 30 years on Cabin Lake where they raised three children: Brian, Brandi and Chera, along with dozens of foster children, many of whom became like their own children. The years on Cabin Lake were spent forging friendships and creating memories that will last many lifetimes. Pat and Sherry eventually moved to Soldotna where they built a wonderful home with a beautiful yard and garden where their seven grandchildren and countless friends and relatives could spend time building even more memories. Patrick spent the last few years in retirement playing with his grandkids and continuing to take care of everyone around him. He became a member of the local VFW and the Purple Hearts, the Pioneers of Alaska and was very involved with the Soldotna Senior Center. At home he spent time organizing his collection of Alaska Native art, his books and his photography.

During the first week of March, Patrick began noticing some weakness, and doctors found that he needed surgery to increase blood flow to his brain. The surgery in Anchorage went well and he was surrounded by his children before, during and after. He spoke to and laughed with many friends and family in the days prior. But alas, while preparing to leave the hospital, he suffered an event that led to his peaceful passing March 15, a sunny, cool spring morning. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sherry; his children, Brian Heath, Brandi Heath and Chera Wackler; his grandchildren, Driskoll, Fionna and Devynn Heath, Aanson and Brie Clark, and Van and Isla Wackler. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Betty Kjera, and his brother, John Heath.

Patrick loved making and sharing memories, family history and telling silly "dad jokes" surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m., July 5, 2019, at Soldotna Creek Park. There will be food, music, dancing and plenty of opportunities to tell both the good ol' stories and yet-to-be told stories of our father, Patrick Heath. All family and friends are welcome. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 21, 2019