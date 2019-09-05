|
|
Paul E John Sr., our beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, went home to the Lord on Aug. 31, 2019, in Fairbanks. Paul was born July 21, 1944, in Circle to his parents, Ervin Sr. and Anna (Boyle) John. Paul loved spending time with his grandchildren more than anything. He loved to play cards, listen to music and visit with friends. He made sure his grandchildren had treats and loved to spoil them. Paul's door was always open to his family and friends, and he always had visitors. He loved to talk in his Gwich'in language and loved to tease. Paul was a loving and gentle man and will be missed immensely by his family and friends.
Paul attended high school at Lathrop and Chemawa Indian School. He worked for the Operator's Union during the construction of the Alyeska Pipeline.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, Ervin John Sr. and Anna (Boyle) John; siblings, Charley, Ervin Jr., Allen, Wilbur, Dianne and Emma; and niece, Arlene Joseph, and nephew, Mike John. Paul is survived by his children, Paul Jr. (Alberta), Chastity (Travis), Eddie, Jessie (Julian) and Nathan; grandchildren, Kaycee, Dezmond, Briana, Adriana, Shaylee, Audrina, Cruz, Carson, Isabella, Isaiah, Ember, Adriel, James and Joshua Paul; siblings, Solomon, William, Wally, Ronald, Louie, Margaret Lou and Gloria; aunts, Inga Patrick, Lila Ludwick and Frieda Bennett; and uncles, Jackie Boyle and Torgney Boquist.
Visitation at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 at Chapel of Chimes in Fairbanks, with a service at 11 a.m. Paul will be driven to Circle afterward with a service Saturday, Sept. 7; visitation at 11 a.m. with service and burial at noon at the Holy Trinity Church and potlatch at the school.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 5, 2019