Paul Edward Shoen, of Two Rivers, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020, at the age of 77.

Paul was born Dec. 28, 1942, in Missoula, Montana. His parents were Willard and Mary Shoen. Paul was the sixth child of seven.

Paul joined the army in 1960. While serving he enjoyed being a paratrooper and a sniper on the U.S. Army Rifle Team. Paul left the Army after four years and married his long-time girlfriend, IIa, on May 22, 1965. Together they had three girls, Carla, Carmen and Carissa.

As a young man, Paul fell in love with logging. He worked throughout Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho and, in the late 1960s he began venturing north to log in Alaska. In 1971 he moved his family to a logging camp in Southeast Alaska called Ore Island. After that job was complete they followed the logging call and moved to Craig for a short-time, and, in 1974, they moved to Wrangell. Paul continued logging full time until 1975 when he decided to move to Fairbanks and become a farmer.

They settled in Two Rivers where Paul and IIa raised their daughters on a 5 acre farm full of animals, crops, and hard work. In 1981 Paul and lIa purchased 280 acres of raw land from the Department of Agriculture. Because this land was less than a mile away from their small farm, Paul and his family worked many hours to clear the burn enough trees to make sizable fields for farming. In 1986, Paul sold the small farm and the family moved to the big farm.

Paul started growing potatoes commercially in 1986 and continued for many years. He supplied the military bases, grocery stores, and many restaurants in the greater Fairbanks area. After selling the potato business in 2001, Paul continued growing hay and grain, and raising livestock through the summer of 2019. He also purchased timber tracts from the State of Alaska and logged the trees every winter. Paul's three greatest joys were his family, farming and logging.

Paul is survived by lIa, his wife of 55 years. His daughter Carla is married to Arnie Holland and they have two adult kids, John and Josh. Carmen is married to Sean Randle, and they have two adult kids and three grandkids: Kristill Williams (Jered Williams, Koston, and Brooklyn) and Daniel Randle (Maria and Noelle). Paul's youngest daughter Carissa is married to Dave Tomczyk and they have two adult kids Riley and Raegan. Paul is also survived by four siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held at Two Rivers Pleasant Valley Community Center on June 20 at 5 p.m. in the evening. Please bring a story of Paul and a dish to share.

