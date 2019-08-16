|
Longtime Tok area resident Paul Milanowski, lately of Dollar Bay, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, following a brief sudden bout with multiple cancers. That time was the precise instant a son finished reading I Corinthians 15:58, having read the entire chapter from verse 1. That concluding verse 58 had long been one of the Scripture verses Paul referenced and shared most often.
The second of three sons, Paul was born to Paul and Elizabeth Milanowski on Dec. 10, 1928, in Halfway (now Eastpointe), Michigan. He attended the University of Michigan, majoring in aeronautical engineering and graduated in 1950 with a BSE degree.
In 1948, as reserve goaltender, he was on the first NCAA national champion hockey team. In June 1950, he went to work for Chevrolet Engineering at the experimental laboratory in Hamtramick, Michigan. Drafted in 1951, he served in the Army at Yuma Test Station, Arizona (now Yuma Proving Grounds). During that time, Paul and Trude Seibert were married in Detroit and spent their honeymoon driving back to Yuma.
Before they were married, Paul and Trude had committed themselves to future missionary service. So it was off-duty ministry together, among American Indians near Yuma, that convinced them of the value of communicating cross culturally in the hearer's heart language. Upon his Army discharge in January 1953, Paul went back to work full time at Chevrolet while also for three years attending Detroit Bible Institute full time.
After two summers of linguistic training and acceptance into Wycliffe Bible Translators, Paul and Trude with family were assigned to commence Bible translation work in Interior Alaska. That began in January 1959, about two weeks after Alaska became a state, with Arctic survival training in Nenana.
They sought and received permission to reside in Tetlin village from village leaders. Paul, Trude and family lived in Tetlin from June 1959 until June 1967. After a year in Fairbanks, they built a cabin and moved to their present location on the Alaska Highway east of Tok. Paul's longstanding challenge to himself, posted on the wall of his tiny study there, was, "Does it glorify God?"
Six years after Paul's first wife, Trude, died, he and Lois Stout, of Dollar Bay, Michigan, were married Sept. 30, 2000. For many years, they divided their time between Alaska and Dollar Bay. Both Paul and Lois were active in various Christian ministry opportunities in both places.
Paul is survived by his wife, Lois; brother, John (Donna) of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; son, Paul Jr. of Tok; son, Tim (Gloria) of Fairbanks; daughter, Grace (Tim) Rees of Kingsport, Tennessee; stepson, Mark (Sherrill) Stout of Plymouth, Minnesota; and stepson, Luke (Jenifer) of Dollar Bay,Michigan; six grandchildren; and four stepgrandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Brother Henry and his wife Carol, and first wife Trude.
Visitation/viewing is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in Tetlin, followed by a 3 p.m. graveside service and burial at Tok Cemetery. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend.
