Paula Bartley went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2019, after a long battle with breast cancer. She died at home surrounded at her bedside by her husband, son, mother, sister, brother-in-law and a very close friend.

Paula Ann Jeffrey was born to Norris and Betty Jeffery on Jan. 15, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. Paula was the first born of two daughters. Paula and her sister, Patricia, grew up together in Fairbanks with their mother and a host of family members. The family attended Corinthian Baptist Church, where Paula was baptized at an early age. She attended Hunter Elementary, Ryan Jr. High and Lathrop High School, where she met many lifelong friends.

Paula always strived to do better, whether in her professional life or in her personal life. She was a strong-willed, funny, kind and generous individual who was deeply devoted to her family and friends. Paula was a perpetual optimist, always possessing a positive outlook on life. It was this positive attitude that drew people to her, as exemplified by her many friends. Paula worked hard at living life to its fullest, giving life her all. She was a tenacious individual who never lost focus of the present or the future.

After completing high school, Paula worked at Burger King, the Gold Stream Theater, South Side Video and the Print Shop. After saving money, she and her close friend, Mary Ann Albert, ventured to California to attend the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. This experience heightened her love for fashion and decorating.

After returning home to Fairbanks, Paula and Dale decided to move to Anchorage to pursue a higher education and new job opportunities. She worked for Nordstrom and the Alaska Housing Authority. Paula and Dale were married Aug. 22, 1987. This was a union that resulted in many successful accomplishments. Later they decided to relocate to Washington state for more opportunities. On Dec. 2, 1993, the lives of Paula and Dale were enriched by the birth of their son, Jeffrey Bartley. Paula was a deeply devoted, caring and loving mother and wife. Paula was also a devoted daughter and sister. She cherished and loved every moment with her family. Paul and her family enjoyed a blessed life together. They traveled, enjoyed sporting events and enjoyed many events with their family and friends. Paula was a loyal and loving friend to many.

Before her passing, Paula worked for Alaska Airlines as a human resource recruiter for seven years, Swedish Medical Center as a senior recruiter of nursing professionals for 15 years and at Providence St. Joseph Health for over seven years. During her time at Providence, Paula easily adapted to the role of manager of talent acquisition. Paula was a consummate professional who strived for perfection, whether at her job or designing her dream home with Dale. She will be remembered for her abundant contribution to the lives of others. Paula will be deeply missed but never forgotten. She will live on in the memories of all the individuals that knew her.

Paula leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband, Dale Bartley; and son, Jeffrey Bartley of Federal Way, Washington; mother, Betty Jeffrey (Bailey) of Tacoma, Washington; sister, Patricia Jeffery-Bolden of Spanaway, Washington; uncles, Elester Bailey Jr. and Sammy Bailey of Fairbanks; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and many close friends.

Paula was preceded in death by her father, Norris Jeffrey; uncles, Ralph and Royce Jeffery of Gilmer, Texas, and Billy Ray Bailey of Fairbanks, grandparents, Elester Bailey Sr., Elsie Bailey-Dawson and Johnny Dawson of Fairbanks, and Lurline and Jerome Jeffery of Gilmer; aunts, Charmaine Robinson, Jessie Cooper and Ida Bailey-Marshall of Fairbanks.

Final viewing was held June 16, 2019, at Mountain View Funeral Home, Lakewood, Washington. A celebration of life for Paula will be held Aug. 3, 2019, at the Sheraton 4 Point Hotel in Des Moines, Washington.

