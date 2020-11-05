Peggy Joan Culver, 84, died on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Lane County Hospital in Dighton, Kansas. She was born on July 3, 1936, at Shields, the daughter of Melvin A. Reed and Estella (Toots) Torson. She married Jerry Culver on Oct. 15, 1955, at Dighton.
Peggy graduated from Dighton High School in 1954 and then cosmetology school in Wichita. She started working for Blanche McKelvey before moving to Liberal for a short time, then opened Nu-Charm Beauty Salon in Dighton in 1960. In 1969 she moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, for 47 years where she had two beauty salons and also operated a beauty school. She had served on the State Boards of Cosmetology in both Kansas and Alaska. She had volunteered in Alaska by flying to the Nome and Bristol Bay areas, taking a dog sled to villages and doing hair for the Native women, at times getting paid with fish. She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, playing cards, her family activities and cooking elephant ears for family and guests. She moved back to Kansas in 2016 and lived in Cimarron for a short time before returning to Dighton. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Dighton.
Peggy touched a lot of heads and hearts, she will forever be remembered and missed.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Culver of Dighton; two sons, Donald "Buster" Culver of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Kirk and Diana Culver of Dighton; two sisters, Patsy Redburn of Dighton and Nancy Martin of Monet, Missouri; five grandchildren, Shyla, Caleb, Vanessa, Cameron and Rick; and seven great-grandchildren, Ezra, Aidyn, Oryan, Harper, Charley, Jerry and Vivian. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Art Fuller.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the First Christian Church in Dighton. There will be memorial service in Fairbanks, Alaska, in the summer of 2021. Memorials are suggested to St Jude Children's Hospital in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.