Peggy Louise Leroux passed away Nov. 14, 2020, in Fairbanks, Alaska, at the age of 76.
There was a private Mass held Monday, Nov. 23, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, officiated by Fr. Tom Kuffel.
Peggy was born Oct. 25, 1944, in Irvington, New Jersey, to William H. Cover Jr. and Alice M. Cover (Weir). She married Ronald D. Leroux on Feb. 4, 1967, in Templeton, Massachusetts. In 1969 she and Ron drove across the country and up the Alcan Highway to Fairbanks, Alaska, with two toddlers and a dog. She embraced life in Alaska and was a proud Alaskan for 51 years. She was a master gardener who could make anything grow and enjoyed canning and preserving the fruits of her labor. She was an accomplished cook and loved nothing more than putting on a feast for family and friends.
She had a creative spirit and loved to crochet, do ceramics, paint and color with her grandkids. In the long Alaska summers, you would often find her on the back deck sipping ice tea, working on a word puzzle, and watching the eagles, ducks and any other wildlife that wandered by. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and could beat almost anyone who played with her. Most importantly, she was always there for family and friends when needed; for advice, a laugh, a helping hand, a meal or just a cup of coffee. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald Leroux, and her two brothers, Charles Cover and William Cover III (Faye). She is also survived by her children, Robynn Davis (Edward), Michael Leroux (Tami), Randee Leroux, Mark Leroux, Robert Leroux (Diana), and RaeAnne Zaleppa (Mike); grandchildren, Victoria, Tristan, Brittany, Carissa, Trevin, Quinn, Trent, Jayden, Jezerick and Andrew; great-granddaughter, Rylin; her four-legged companion, Guyzer; and many more honorary grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Robert Cover.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to AARC Alaska Autism Resource Center at www.alaskaarc.org/contact
or BCDC Breast Cancer Detection Center of Alaska at www.bcdcofak.org/SupportBCDC.
