June 29, 1928 – July 10, 2019

Born in the Bronx, New York, to Francis (Frank) and Sarah Toohey. Peter is a twin; his brother was Paul E. Toohey (deceased), they spent their summers in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Peter and his brother grew up in the shadow of Yankee Stadium. They enjoyed playing baseball/stick ball and going to many games over the years. Peter was also an avid coin and stamp collector for over 50 years. Peter worked as a Bridge and Tunnel Officer in New York City for over 30 years, then moved to Fairbanks in 1990 and has been there ever since. Peter was married to Muriel V. Kauff-Toohey for over 50 years until she passed in 2007. He is survived by son, Kevin P. Toohey; daughter, Kathy L. Toohey; grandson, Logan P. Toohey; and granddaughter, Kathryn V. Toohey-Gavin.

A service will be held in Peter's honor at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home, 415 Illinois St., in Fairbanks. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 12, 2019