Peter Mathew Horace-Wright, 24, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, in Fairbanks. Born in Fairbanks on July 14, 1995, Peter was the son of Bernadette Demientieff and Jacob Wright.
Peter was raised in Fort Yukon and Fairbanks with his adoring siblings Angelica (Amos), Jacob Jr. (Sierah), Thomas, Lexine and Payton. As a child, he had a shy nature, yet his energy was boundless. He found joy in our traditional hunting and fishing culture as he loved being out on the land of our ancestors and on the Yukon River. Peter played basketball for the Fort Yukon Eagles as well as the Effie Kokrine Warriors. Peter went to school in Fairbanks and graduated from Raven Correspondence half a year early in 2013.
In 2014, Peter was accepted into Local 1547 IBEW for an apprenticeship and started making positive changes in his life. He was so honored and proud to become a journeyman electrician because he valued working hard and providing for his family.
Peter met his girlfriend Cassandra Carroll in June 2016. Their son, Troy Ezias Wright, was born on July 16, 2018. Peter was most happy spending time with friends and family. He was a devoted father who loved his son deeply. He would never miss a birthday party or any special family event.
Peter would never bother to call. Instead, he would just walk into the house and say "Hi, mom, what you cook?" or "Baby wants grandma." He was so special to so many that he had nicknames from his Aunt Linda who called him Fergy, his uncle Richard who called him Shaggy and his grandparents who called him Muktuk.
To his mother, Bernadette, he was her golden boy. He always liked to visit and be around his family. Peter also had a very special bond with his stepfather Jason, whom he knew and loved since he was 2 years old. Peter wouldn't share much with his mom but he spent hours and hours talking with Jason in the garage and working on the cars.
Our lives will never be the same, but we know that Peter is with us and he will always walk beside us until the day we connect again. From the first time his mother saw him, he brought an instant sense of fulfillment to her spirit. He was shy by nature but he melted so many hearts with his smile alone. God gifted Bernadette a son and she doesn't understand why he chose to take him back, but the 24 short years he blessed our lives have been beautiful and joyful. He was his mom's golden boy, her joy, her happiness and her heart.
Peter Mathew Horace-Wright is survived by his beloved parents Bernadette (Jason Demientieff) and Jacob Sr. (Natasha Wright); son, Troy Ezias Wright (mother Cassandra Carroll); brothers, Jacob Jr. (Sierah) and Thomas Demientieff; sisters, Angelica Frank (Amos), Lexine Demientieff and Payton Wright; grandparents, Betty and Walter Flitt, Ethel Wright, Craig Wright and Bernard (Melanie Hornsby); aunties, Cassandra, Samantha Hornsby, Linda Horace, Annie, Mary, Alice and Gloria; uncles, Jeffery Wright, Daniel Flitt, Everett Horace, William, Brandon, Bernard Jr.; niece, Madison; nephews, Ladainian, Azaiah, Jacob Wright III; cousins, Kara, Karis, Arlyssa, Paxson, Reese, Kristi, Declan, Kenneth, Richard, Daniel, Styler, Rodney, Jethro, Jovan, Aiden, James Jr., Damian, Chad, Michael, Robert, Brian, Danny, Darius, Austin, Jason, Isaiah, Mike Jr., Vanessa, Marilyn, Roberta, Cheyenne, Lillian, Chynna, Jodi, Alisha, Cherish, Brandi, Rowan, Sarah, Sadie, Francine, Myrna, Madison, Christina, Taylor, Geraldine, Jackie. Judy, Melody, Janet, Michael P., Jennifer, Joseph, Diana, Melinda, Marcus, Kendall, Abraham and Jeremy; godparents, Jethro Frank, Alice Peter, Linda M. Horace, Samson Peter III and Bonnie Thomas; relatives, the Wards, Hornsbys, Drucks, Beaches, Peters, Frosts, Wrights, Demientieffs, Franks, Horaces, Flitts and other relatives in Fort Yukon and surrounding villages; his special friends, Anthony Sam, Lance Whitwell and Trevor Valley.
He was preceded by great-grandparents, Daniel and Margaret Horace, Herbert and Louise Peter, Leatrice and William Hornsby Sr.; uncles, Thomas Horace, Horace Cadzow, William, James Nathaniel Jr., Jerryman, Grafton, Titus Peter; cousin, Aurora; aunties, Myra Heaps Marilyn, Donna, Lucy, Dorothy, Margaret (Babygirl) Horace.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 28, 2019