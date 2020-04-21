|
Phil Dishaw passed away on April 14, 2020, unexpectedly. Phil loved Alaska and enjoyed the Alaska outdoors. He enjoyed fishing on the Copper River and hunting for Alaska wildlife.
Phil was born to Betty and Duane in Olympia, Washington, on June 8, 1965. In 2004, he met his wife, Julie, and they married on July 29, 2007, in Chitina. Phil served his country in the Army and National Guard for 10 years. Phil's biggest pride in life was his family and friends, and he was always there whenever the phone rang and you needed help.
Phil is preceded in death by his mom, Betty McCallister; stepfather, Leonard McCallister; father-in-law, Floyd Abbott; and his grandson, Samuel Slocum.
Phil is survived by his wife, Julie Dishaw; father, Duane Dishaw; his children and step-children, Alex Dishaw of Valdez, Kaitlynn (Christan) Dryden of Elma, Washington, Andrew Dishaw of Anchorage, Harold Love of Anchorage, Jeremy and Alichia Mishler of Chitina, Dustin and Audrey Slocum of Chitina, Terri and Kevin Martin of Anchorage and Danyle and Josh Boone of Chitina; brothers and sisters, Duane Jr., Doug, Melissa and Claudia all of Washington, Sam, Roger, Scott and Bernie of Alaska; his mother-in-law, Julie Abbott of Fairbanks; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Pam and Eddie of Fairbanks, Raymond and Donna, Rick and Holli, Dawn and Garry, Karen, Joel and Jodie, Ben and Michelle all of Michigan; grandchildren, who he loved dearly, Leora, Anthony, Brandon, Johnathon, Michael, River, Oceana, Koa, Tempie, Liam, Alexa, Jeremey Jr., Joshlyn, Josephine, Benjamin Jr., Kevin, Dennis, Charles, Samantha, and Cameron; and great-grandchildren Derek and Xander.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 21, 2020