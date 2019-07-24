Philip A. Hoffman passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home in Fairbanks. Phil was born in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, in 1960, and graduated from Conner High School, West Hartford, Connecticut, in 1978. He was a graduate of the University of Alaska Fairbanks with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a master's degree in arctic engineering. Phil began working for the Alyeska Pipeline Service Company on July 30, 2007, as an engineer after many years as a contractor solving complex engineering problems in the extreme environment of the North Slope of Alaska, above the Arctic Circle. In these positions, he earned a reputation as an "engineer's engineer" with exemplary integrity and dedication to his work. At Alyeska, he was part of the engineering team that monitors and repairs the trans-Alaska pipeline system, and was known for his encyclopedic knowledge of each mile of the pipeline. Phil was also a long-time volunteer at Chena-Goldstream Fire and Rescue, where he served many roles over the years and became a role-model for many. He was a primary driving force behind the construction of a new fire station in Goldstream Valley, overseeing engineering aspects of the project as well as being on-site to assist with construction every weekend. Outside of work, Phil was an active fan and supporter of UAF Nanooks Hockey and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. Phil is predeceased by his father, Alton, and brother, Randall. Phil is survived by his mother, Marian, of Wilmington, North Carolina; sister, Judith, of Wilmington; brother, Dennis, of Tucson, Arizona; brother, Thomas, of Huntington, Indiana; and brother, Lee, of Vernon, Connecticut. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.

A celebration of life is being held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, July 29, in the Doyon Meeting Room at 701 Bidwell Ave., north entrance, food will be served and everyone is welcome to attend. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 24, 2019