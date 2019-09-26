|
|
Philip Tattayuna Penatac departed peacefully Sept. 16, 2019, at 57. Philip was born March 21, 1962, in Nome, and lived in Alaska all his life. He has been employed as AmeriCorps specialist (May 1996 to September 1997) with Computer Literacy Lab; and as prep–supervising cook/janitor at various restaurants in Fairbanks, Nome and Valdez.
On May 28, 1982, he graduated from Fairbanks Alternative High School. His proudest moments were biking the Denali Highway in summer 2015, and, on March 30, 2013, he biked the Tanana River Challenge from Nenana to Fairbanks, finishing the last 45 plus miles on heart failure. He was proudly involved with different church organizations, specifically the University Community Presbyterian Church, Friends Church and St. James Church. Philip was a self-taught musician, playing guitar, harmonica and piano. He played in local bars in Nome and Fairbanks. He later decided that his musical talents were better utilized at churches. He taught his nephews (Trumps) some chords in his instruments. He was also an accomplished graphic artist. Philip's strong faith carried him through many challenges throughout his life, and he made many friends throughout his life.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Sr. and Margaret Penatac; and sisters, Gemma Carlisle and Christina Murphy. He is survived by brothers, Raymond of Fairbanks, Francis (Vera), of Anchorage, Edward Jr., of Fairbanks, Gerald, of Anchorage, Joseph, of Fairbanks, George, of Nome, and Alfred and Gabriel, of Fairbanks; sisters, Helen Penatac, Clara Trump (Ed) and Grace Penatac-Bouse (Richard), all of Fairbanks; and Roberta von Reichbauer (Bill) of Tacoma, Washington. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 27, 2019, at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road. Burial and refreshments after service. Burial will be at Birch Hill Native Cemetery. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Neill McKay.
Memorial contributions should be made to the Fairbanks Rescue Mission and/or Breadline. Funeral home providing services were made by Chapel of Chimes (Legacy Funeral Home), Fairbanks, Alaska.
We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all of whom have assisted in preparation of his final resting.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 26, 2019